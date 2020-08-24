  • SENSEX
Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

Updated : August 24, 2020 07:52 AM IST

On the eve of the Republican National Convention, Trump put himself at the center of the FDA's announcement of the authorization at a news conference Sunday evening.
The blood plasma, taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and rich in antibodies, may provide benefits to those battling the disease.
