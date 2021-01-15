Politics Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies, add CNOOC, Xiaomi to the blacklist Updated : January 15, 2021 08:21 AM IST Those companies will be subject to a new US investment ban which forces American investors to divest holdings of the blacklisted firms by Nov. 11, 2021. On Wednesday the Trump administration scrapped plans to blacklist Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, four people familiar with the matter said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply