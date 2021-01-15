  • SENSEX
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies, add CNOOC, Xiaomi to the blacklist

Updated : January 15, 2021 08:21 AM IST

Those companies will be subject to a new US investment ban which forces American investors to divest holdings of the blacklisted firms by Nov. 11, 2021.
On Wednesday the Trump administration scrapped plans to blacklist Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, four people familiar with the matter said.
