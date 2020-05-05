Politics Trump administration pushing to rip global supply chains from China Updated : May 05, 2020 07:26 AM IST The US Commerce Department, State and other agencies are looking for ways to push companies to move both sourcing and manufacturing out of China. Trump's China policy has been defined by behind-the-scenes tussles between pro-trade advisers and China hawks; now the latter say their time has come. Many US companies have invested heavily in Chinese manufacturing and rely on China's 1.4 billion people for a big chunk of their sales. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365