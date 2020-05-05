  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Trump administration pushing to rip global supply chains from China

Updated : May 05, 2020 07:26 AM IST

The US Commerce Department, State and other agencies are looking for ways to push companies to move both sourcing and manufacturing out of China.
Trump's China policy has been defined by behind-the-scenes tussles between pro-trade advisers and China hawks; now the latter say their time has come.
Many US companies have invested heavily in Chinese manufacturing and rely on China's 1.4 billion people for a big chunk of their sales.
Trump administration pushing to rip global supply chains from China

You May Also Like

Karnataka sees liquor sales worth Rs 45 crore on day 1 as wine shops open

Karnataka sees liquor sales worth Rs 45 crore on day 1 as wine shops open

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Expect Q1 to be a washout going by early indications: Asian Paints MD and CEO

Expect Q1 to be a washout going by early indications: Asian Paints MD and CEO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement