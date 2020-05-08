Politics Trump administration buries detailed CDC advice on reopening Updated : May 08, 2020 08:12 AM IST Traditionally, it's been the CDC's role to give the public and local officials guidance and science-based information during public health crises. The CDC is hearing daily from state and county health departments looking for scientifically valid information with which to make informed decisions. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365