Tripura's elite troopers to be deployed for Haryana polls

Updated : October 10, 2019 04:32 PM IST

The election to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.
The elite Tripura State Rifles (TSR) had earlier performed election duties in more than 15 states, besides at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.
Trained in counter-insurgency operations, the TSR was raised in March 1984 to deal with terrorism.
