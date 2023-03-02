Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, Left and Tipra Motha Party

Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023: The BJP contested the Tripura election on 55 seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, Congress and the CPI(M) have joined hands to take on the BJP this time.
The results for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday, March 2. All eyes are on the tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Left Front (Congress-CPI(M)) and the newbie Tipra Motha. As of 9:30 am on Thursday, the BJP was leading on 26 seats, while the Left was ahead on 22 seats. The Tipra Morth was leading on 11 seats and the TMC on zero.
The BJP contested the Tripura election on 55 seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, Congress and the CPI(M) have joined hands to take on the BJP this time. The Left (CPIM+) and the Congress are in a 47-13 seat share deal. As many as 259 candidates contested the Tripura assembly polls.
Here's the full list of Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023:
|S NO.
|Name of the Constituency
|Winning candidate
|Winning party
|1
|Simna (ST)
|Brishaketu Debbarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|2
|Mohanpur
|Ratan Lal Nath
|BJP
|3
|Bamutia (SC)
|Nayan Sarkar
|CPI (M)
|4
|Barjala (SC)
|Sudip Sarkar
|CPI (M)
|5
|Khayerpur
|Ratan Chakraborty
|BJP
|6
|Agartala
|Sudip Roy Barman
|Congress
|7
|Ramnagar
|Surajit Datta
|BJP
|8
|Town Bordwali
|Manik Saha
|BJP
|9
|Banamalipur
|Gopal Chandra Roy
|Congress
|10
|Majlishpur
|Sushanta Chowdhury
|BJP
|11
|Mandainagar (ST)
|Swapna Debbarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|12
|Takarjala (ST)
|Biswajit Kalai
|BJP
|13
|Pratapgarh (SC)
|Ramu Das
|CPI (M)
|14
|Badharghar (SC)
|Mina Rani Sarkar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|15
|Kamalsagar
|Antara Sarkar Deb
|BJP
|16
|Bishalgarh
|Sushanta Deb
|BJP
|17
|Golaghati (ST)
|Manab Debbarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|18
|Surjamaninagar
|Ram Prasad Paul
|BJP
|19
|Charilam (ST)
|Subodh Deb Barma
|Tipra Motha Party
|20
|Baxanagar
|Samsul Haque
|CPI (M)
|21
|Nalchar (SC)
|Kishor Barman
|BJP
|22
|Sonamura
|Shyamal Chakraborty
|CPI (M)
|23
|Dhanpur
|Pratima Bhoumik
|BJP
|24
|Ramchandraghat (ST)
|Ranjit Debbarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|25
|Khowai
|Nirmal Biswas
|BJP
|26
|Asharambari
|Animesh Debbarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|27
|Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar
|Pinaki Das Chowdhury
|BJP
|28
|Teliamura
|Kalyani Saha Roy
|BJP
|29
|Krishnapur (ST)
|Bikash Debbarma
|BJP
|30
|Bagma (ST)
|Ram Pada Jamatia
|BJP
|31
|Radhakishorepur
|Pranajit Singha Roy
|BJP
|32
|Matabari
|Abhishek Debroy
|BJP
|33
|Kakraban-Shalgarha (SC)
|Jitendra Majumder
|BJP
|34
|Rajnagar (SC)
|Swapna Majumder
|BJP
|35
|Belonia
|Dipankar Sen
|CPI (M)
|36
|Hrishyamukh
|Asoke CH Mitra
|CPI (M)
|37
|Jolaibari (ST)
|Sukla Charan Noatia
|Indigenous People's Front of Tripura
|38
|Manu (ST)
|Mailafru Mog
|BJP
|39
|Sabroom
|Jitendra Chaudhury
|CPI (M)
|40
|Ampinagar (ST)
|Pathan Lal Jamatia
|Tipra Motha Party
|41
|Amarpur
|Ranjit Das
|BJP
|42
|Karbook (ST)
|Sanjoy Manik Tripura
|Tipra Motha Party
|43
|Raima Valley (ST)
|Nandita Debbarma(Reang)
|Tipra Motha Party
|44
|Kamalpur
|Manoj Kanti Deb
|BJP
|45
|Surma (SC)
|Swapna Das Paul
|BJP
|46
|Ambassa (ST)
|Chitta Ranjan Debbarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|47
|Karamchhalara (ST)
|Paul Dangshu
|Tipra Motha Party
|48
|Chawmanu (ST)
|Sambhu Lal Chakma
|BJP
|49
|Pabiachhara (SC)
|Bhagaban Chandra Das
|BJP
|50
|Fatikraoy (SC)
|Sudhangshu Das
|BJP
|51
|Chandipur
|Tinku Roy
|BJP
|52
|Kailashahr
|Birajit Sinha
|Congress
|53
|Kadamtala-Kurti
|Islam Uddin
|CPI (M)
|54
|Bagpassa
|Jadab Lal Debnath
|BJP
|55
|Dharmanagar
|Biswa Bandhu Sen
|BJP
|56
|Jubarajnagar
|Sailendra Chandra Nath
|CPI (M)
|57
|Panisagar
|Binay Bhushan Das
|BJP
|58
|Pecharthal (ST)
|Santana Chakma
|BJP
|59
|Kanchanpur
|Philip Kumar Reang
|Tipra Motha Party
|60
|Santibazar (ST)
|Pramod Reang
|BJP
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 10:38 AM IST
