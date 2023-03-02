Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, Left and Tipra Motha Party

Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023: The BJP contested the Tripura election on 55 seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, Congress and the CPI(M) have joined hands to take on the BJP this time.

The results for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday, March 2. All eyes are on the tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Left Front (Congress-CPI(M)) and the newbie Tipra Motha. As of 9:30 am on Thursday, the BJP was leading on 26 seats, while the Left was ahead on 22 seats. The Tipra Morth was leading on 11 seats and the TMC on zero.

The BJP contested the Tripura election on 55 seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, Congress and the CPI(M) have joined hands to take on the BJP this time. The Left (CPIM+) and the Congress are in a 47-13 seat share deal. As many as 259 candidates contested the Tripura assembly polls.

Here's the full list of Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023: