Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, Left and Tipra Motha Party

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 6:52:09 PM IST (Updated)

Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023: The BJP contested the Tripura election on 55 seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, Congress and the CPI(M) have joined hands to take on the BJP this time.

The results for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday, March 2. All eyes are on the tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Left Front (Congress-CPI(M)) and the newbie Tipra Motha. As of 9:30 am on Thursday, the BJP was leading on 26 seats, while the Left was ahead on 22 seats. The Tipra Morth was leading on 11 seats and the TMC on zero.

The BJP contested the Tripura election on 55 seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, Congress and the CPI(M) have joined hands to take on the BJP this time. The Left (CPIM+) and the Congress are in a 47-13 seat share deal. As many as 259 candidates contested the Tripura assembly polls.
Here's the full list of Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023:
S NO.Name of the ConstituencyWinning candidateWinning party
1Simna (ST)Brishaketu DebbarmaTipra Motha Party
2MohanpurRatan Lal NathBJP
3Bamutia (SC)Nayan SarkarCPI (M)
4Barjala (SC)Sudip SarkarCPI (M)
5KhayerpurRatan ChakrabortyBJP
6AgartalaSudip Roy BarmanCongress
7RamnagarSurajit DattaBJP
8Town BordwaliManik SahaBJP
9BanamalipurGopal Chandra RoyCongress
10MajlishpurSushanta ChowdhuryBJP
11Mandainagar (ST)Swapna DebbarmaTipra Motha Party
12Takarjala (ST)Biswajit KalaiBJP
13Pratapgarh (SC)Ramu DasCPI (M)
14Badharghar (SC)Mina Rani SarkarBharatiya Janata Party
15KamalsagarAntara Sarkar DebBJP
16BishalgarhSushanta DebBJP
17Golaghati (ST)Manab DebbarmaTipra Motha Party
18SurjamaninagarRam Prasad PaulBJP
19Charilam (ST)Subodh Deb BarmaTipra Motha Party
20BaxanagarSamsul HaqueCPI (M)
21Nalchar (SC)Kishor BarmanBJP
22SonamuraShyamal ChakrabortyCPI (M)
23DhanpurPratima BhoumikBJP
24Ramchandraghat (ST)Ranjit DebbarmaTipra Motha Party
25KhowaiNirmal BiswasBJP
26AsharambariAnimesh DebbarmaTipra Motha Party
27Kalyanpur-PramodenagarPinaki Das ChowdhuryBJP
28TeliamuraKalyani Saha RoyBJP
29Krishnapur (ST)Bikash DebbarmaBJP
30Bagma (ST)Ram Pada JamatiaBJP
31RadhakishorepurPranajit Singha RoyBJP
32MatabariAbhishek DebroyBJP
33Kakraban-Shalgarha (SC)Jitendra MajumderBJP
34Rajnagar (SC)Swapna MajumderBJP
35BeloniaDipankar SenCPI (M)
36HrishyamukhAsoke CH MitraCPI (M)
37Jolaibari (ST)Sukla Charan NoatiaIndigenous People's Front of Tripura
38Manu (ST)Mailafru MogBJP
39SabroomJitendra ChaudhuryCPI (M)
40Ampinagar (ST)Pathan Lal JamatiaTipra Motha Party
41AmarpurRanjit DasBJP
42Karbook (ST)Sanjoy Manik TripuraTipra Motha Party
43Raima Valley (ST)Nandita Debbarma(Reang)Tipra Motha Party
44KamalpurManoj Kanti DebBJP
45Surma (SC)Swapna Das PaulBJP
46Ambassa (ST)Chitta Ranjan DebbarmaTipra Motha Party
47Karamchhalara (ST)Paul DangshuTipra Motha Party
48Chawmanu (ST)Sambhu Lal ChakmaBJP
49Pabiachhara (SC)Bhagaban Chandra DasBJP
50Fatikraoy (SC)Sudhangshu DasBJP
51ChandipurTinku RoyBJP
52KailashahrBirajit SinhaCongress
53Kadamtala-KurtiIslam UddinCPI (M)
54BagpassaJadab Lal DebnathBJP
55DharmanagarBiswa Bandhu SenBJP
56JubarajnagarSailendra Chandra NathCPI (M)
57PanisagarBinay Bhushan DasBJP
58Pecharthal (ST)Santana ChakmaBJP
59KanchanpurPhilip Kumar ReangTipra Motha Party
60Santibazar (ST)Pramod ReangBJP
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 10:38 AM IST
