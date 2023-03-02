English
Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, Left and Tipra Motha Party

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 10:38:37 AM IST (Published)

Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023: The BJP contested the Tripura election on 55 seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, Congress and the CPI(M) have joined hands to take on the BJP this time.

The results for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday, March 2. All eyes are on the tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Left Front (Congress-CPI(M)) and the newbie Tipra Motha. As of 9:30 am on Thursday, the BJP was leading on 26 seats, while the Left was ahead on 22 seats. The Tipra Morth was leading on 11 seats and the TMC on zero.

The BJP contested the Tripura election on 55 seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, Congress and the CPI(M) have joined hands to take on the BJP this time. The Left (CPIM+) and the Congress are in a 47-13 seat share deal. As many as 259 candidates contested the Tripura assembly polls.
Here's the full list of Tripura Winning Candidates List 2023:
S NO.Name of the ConstituencyWinning candidateWinning party
1Simna (ST)
2Mohanpur
3Bamutia (SC)
4Barjala (SC)
5Khayerpur
6Agartala
7Ramnagar
8Town Bordwali
9Banamalipur
10Majlishpur
11Mandainagar (ST)
12Takarjala (ST)
13Pratapgarh (SC)
14Badharghar (SC)
15Kamalsagar
16Bishalgarh
17Golaghati (ST)
18Surjamaninagar
19Charilam (ST)
20Baxanagar
21Nalchar (SC)
22Sonamura
23Dhanpur
24Ramchandraghat (ST)
25Khowai
26Asharambari
27Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar
28Teliamura
29Krishnapur (ST)
30Bagma (ST)
31Radhakishorepur
32Matabari
33Kakraban-Shalgarha (SC)
34Rajnagar (SC)
35Belonia
36Hrishyamukh
37Jolaibari (ST)
38Manu (ST)
39Sabroom
40Ampinagar (ST)
41Amarpur
42Karbook (ST)
43Raima Valley (ST)
44Kamalpur
45Surma (SC)
46Ambassa (ST)
47Karamchhalara (ST)
48Chawmanu (ST)
49Pabiachhara (SC)
50Fatikraoy (SC)
51Chandipur
52Kailashahr
53Kadamtala-Kurti
54Bagpassa
55Dharmanagar
56Jubarajnagar
57Panisagar
58Pecharthal (ST)
59Kanchanpur
60Santibazar (ST)
