Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections: Vote share of which party increased or dropped in 2023 polls?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies secured a second term in power in all the three North-East states — Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, results for which were declared on Thursday. As the results are now declared, here’s a look at how the political parties performed as compared to the previous election (in 2018).

Tripura

In Tripura, the BJP returned to power after securing 32 seats, with a vote share of around 39 percent — a slight drop from the assembly elections in 2018. meanwhile, its ally IPFT saw a significant drop of over 6 percent in vote share.

The Tipra Motha came second with 13 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats. The Congress won just three seats while the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to win one seat.

Party 2023 (in %) 2018 (in %) BJP 38.97 43.59 CPI (M) 24.62 42.22 Congress 8.56 1.79 IPFT 1.26 7.38

Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) is set to form the new government with the support of the BJP. Other political parties are likely to support NPP's Conrad Sangma. The NPP fell short by just five seats to touch the majority mark in the 60-member assembly.

The NPP got 26 seats, while the BJP won only two. The TMC and the Congress won five seats each, while the United Democratic Party (UDP) won 11 seats.

In Meghalaya too, the vote share of the BJP dropped marginally. However, that of the TMC and the NPP rose significantly.

Party 2023 (in %) 2018 (in %) BJP 9.33 9.63 NPEP (NPP) 41.49 20.6 UDP 16.21 11.61 Congress 13.14 28.5 TMC 13.78 0.35

Nagaland

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats out of the total 60 seats in the assembly. The alliance secured a straight second term in office as the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies, respectively.

Other parties struggled to reach double figures with the NCP and the National People's Party (NPP), winning seven and five seats, respectively. While the LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale) and the NPF won six seats, the JD(U) got one seat and independent candidates bagged four seats. The Congress failed to win any seat in the state, but garnered a vote share of 3.55 percent.

The vote share of the BJP, NDPP, Congress and NPP increased as compared to the last year.