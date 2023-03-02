Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Election Results 2023: Less than 50 vote margin in these constituencies

While several big names lost, some constituencies in the three states saw thin winning margins. Conrad Sangma’s brother James Sangma lost the contest to AITC’s Rupa Marak by 18 votes. In Western Angami, Salhoutuonuo Kruse from NDPP won the seat by a margin of just 7 votes.

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland is almost over. The BJP has won 31 seats in Tripura and leading in another. In Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has won 23 seats and is currently leading in another two. With the help of alliance partner BJP, which has secured 12 seats, Rio is looking at another term in office.

Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, the results have thrown a hung assembly. The National People's Party (NPP) has emerged as the single biggest party with 20 seats and another 5 seats where they are leading. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has already sought BJP’s help to form the government.

While several big names lost, some constituencies in the three states saw thin winning margins. Here are the five assembly seats where the winner was determined by a difference of fewer than 50 votes.

Meghalaya

In Dadenggre, Rupa M. Marak from the All India Trinamool Congress won the seat, while Conrad Sangma’s brother James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma from the National People's Party lost by 18 votes.

In Mylliem, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh of the Congress lost to Aibandaplin F. Lyngdoh from the Voice of the People Party by 38 votes. Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi from All India Trinamool Congress secured the Rajabala seat beating Md Abdus Saleh from the National People's Party by 10 votes.

In Sohra, Titosstar Well Chyne from the United Democratic Party defeated Gavin Miguel Myllem from the People's Democratic Front by 15 votes.

Nagaland

Kuzholuzo Nienu from Naga Peoples Front lost the contest to Kupota Khesoh from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party by 48 votes. In Western Angami, Salhoutuonuo Kruse from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won the seat by a margin of just 7 votes, defeating Keneizhakho Nakhro who ran as an independent candidate.