Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Election Results 2023: The counting of the votes will start at 8 am on March 2.
Polling in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland has finished. While Tripura voted on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland polled on February 27. The counting of votes in all three states will begin on March 2.
When and where to check poll results?
The counting of the votes will start at 8 am on March 2. You can tune in to CNBC-TV18.com to keep up with poll results and listen to expert opinions with live coverage of the elections. Find profiles, analysis, new information and more on the website.
Click here to follow Tripura Election results on CNBCTV-18.com
Click here to follow Meghalaya Election results on CNBCTV-18.com
The Election Commission of India regularly update voting results on its official results microsite at https://results.eci.gov.in/. The Election Commission of India also updates electoral results on its app, Voter Helpline app. The app is available for both Android and iOS systems.
The Election Commission of India updates results in both party-wise and constituency-wise results. This allows voters to see the overall state results as well as the particular results from a single constituency. After the counting is finished, the official results will be declared soon after.
Exit Poll Predictions
Exit polls are suggesting that the BJP will be able to secure a comfortable majority in Tripura. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll, Jan ki Baat and Matrize-Zee News polls have predicted the BJP and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura alliance to secure 29 or more seats in the assembly. The Times Now ETG predicted that the alliance may only secure 24 seats.
Exit Polls have also predicted the Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the BJP to emerge as comfortable winners in Nagaland, securing between 35-45 seats in the 60-member assembly.
However, much like the previous election, the Meghalaya elections are likely to result in a hung assembly as no party or alliance looks on track to secure the majority needed to form a government. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has already signalled at post-poll alliances even as his National People’s Party is predicted by exit polls to emerge as the largest single party in the state.