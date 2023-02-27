Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Poll Live: BJP Vs Congress Vs TMC — Who is likely to win 2023 elections?

Tripura exit polls LIVE | Tipra Motha President says party may stake claim to form government if...
Tipra Motha President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said his party could claim to form the government in Tripura in case no party or alliance (either the BJP or the Congress-Left combine) is able to gain a majority. Read more here
Nagaland exit polls results LIVE | Where to watch
The exit poll results of the Nagaland Assembly election will be announced after 7 pm on Monday. Follow exit poll results on CNBCTV-18.com and on Twitter handle CNBCTVnews. Some of the organisations that are expected to announce exit poll results include: P-MARQ, ETG, BARC, MATRIZE, Jan Ki Baat, Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, TV9 and C-Voter.
Exit polls LIVE: Key challenges for BJP in Meghalaya
The cordial ties between the BJP and the NPP seem to have turned sour over the last five years as both the parties seems to have different opinions on a host of issues over the years. From the implementation of the Universal Civil Code to the arrest of BJP state vice-president Bernand N Marak - both BJP and NPP have been in a tussle. Read to know about some major issues between the two parties here.
Tripura Elections 2023 exit polls results LIVE | When and where to watch
While polling already concluded in Tripura on February 16, the results will be announced along with Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2. The Election Commission of India banned the publication of all exit polls for the Meghalaya elections till 7 pm on February 27. Therefore exit poll results will be announced after 7 pm today. Tap to read more here
Nagaland Elections exit polls LIVE: Where do BJP, NDPP, NPF and Congress stand | SWOTanalysis
The BJP-NDPP government enjoys a unique position in Nagaland as there is no Opposition in the outgoing Assembly. While the NDPP holds a commanding position in the state legislative assembly currently, it still received only around 25 percent of the votes in 2018 compared to 40 percent of the NPF. Meanwhile, the Congress party has tried to become closer with the Church in the state as well as the Naga groups in order to put pressure against the parties in the incumbent government. Read more here
IN PICTURES | Tripura election 2023: CM Manik Saha casts ballot as polling ends with 81% voter turnout
Polling for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 ended at 4 pm on Thursday, February 16. There is stiff competition between the BJP-IPFT, Congress-CPI(M), TIPRA Motha and the TMC. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had cast his vote at an Agartala polling booth. BJP leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb shows an inked finger after casting his vote. Here’s a look at some images from today's polling day.
Nagaland Exit polls: Neiphiu Rio, four-time Nagaland chief minister, looks to return for a record fifth term
Current nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has been an ardent supporter of peace talks in Nagaland, hoping to see a resolution to the Naga issue. The 72-year-old has repeatedly promised development in Nagaland. He enjoys considerable support in his home constituency of Angami. Read about him in details here
Meghalaya Elections exit Polls LIVE: List of key candidates this time
CM Conrad Sangma, Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma, UDP party president and Meghalaya speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and the brother of the chief minister and a cabinet minister, James Sangma, are among key candidates in the Meghalaya assembly election 2023. Read about them here.
Meghalaya Assembly Elections: NPP, Trinamool, BJP and Congress — who has a upper hand? | SWOT Analysis
With poll pundits expecting a hung assembly, much like in the last elections, the BJP is likely to hold an edge when it comes to frenetic post-poll alliances to form a government. NPP, the second biggest party in the previous election and currently the biggest party in the State Legislative Assembly, received 20 percent of the vote share in 2018. Meanwhile, with no veterans present in the Congress's campaign and relying almost entirely on fresh names, the party is likely to have to essentially start from scratch in the state. Read more details here
Tripura exit polls results LIVE | BJP Vs TMC Vs CPIM-Congress — what is their poll promises?
The BJP, TMC and CPIM-Congress promises inclusive development of Tripura in the next five years. While the BJP took a pledge to take Tripura on the path of DTH — development, transformation and harmony, the Congress' '20 Dofa Ghoshona Potro' (20-point charter) focuses on employment, welfare of employees, poor and middle class people. Here is a list of all that the three parties have pledged in their manifestos for Tripura.
Tripura election 2023 exit polls LIVE: Check full list of TMC, BJP and Congress-CPIM candidates here
Key candidates in Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, two-time Chief Minister TR Zeliang, Kuzholuzo Nienu, the NPF legislative party leader, G Kaito Aye, a minister in the incumbent government, KG Kenye, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is the NDPP candidate from the Chizami seat and Khriehu Liezietsu, the son of former Chief Minister Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu are among the key candidates from Nagaland. Read more about them here.
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland exit polls: 3 Northeast states first to go to polls this year, six more elections ahead
This year, elections are taking place in nine states - Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram | Here's a look at party vote share in these nine states going to polls.
Nagaland Elections 2023 Result date, exit polls: When and where to watch?
Meghalaya Elections 2023 Result date, exit polls: When and where to watch?
The exit poll results of the Meghalaya assembly election will be announced after 7 pm on Monday. The Election Commission of India had banned the publication of all exit polls for the Meghalaya elections till 7 pm on February 27. Therefore exit poll results will be announced after 7 pm today.
While polling already concluded in Tripura on February 16, the results will be announced along with Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2.