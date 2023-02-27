English
Exit Poll Results Live Updates: BJP+ may win Tripura and Nagaland, but hung assembly likely in Meghalaya

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 27, 2023 8:53 PM IST (Updated)
The exit poll results for three Northeastern states — Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland — were declared Monday evening. While BJP-IPFT alliance is likely to retain power in Tripura, Meghalaya is likely to have a hung assembly as no party has been predicted to cross half-way mark of 31 seats. Meanwhile in Nagaland, the NDPP and BJP alliance might will this year's polls. All the three states consist of 60 assembly seats each.  Follow LIVE updates on exit polls here.

Exit Polls LIVE | Jan ki Baat said the BJP+ is likely to get 43-49 percent of the total vote share. It predicted 41-37 percent vote share for CMP+ and 15-22 percent vote share for Tipra Motha Party.

Feb 27, 2023 8:53 PM

Tripura exit Polls results LIVE | Manik Saha to be the next CM?

Manik Saha, who contested the polls from Town Bardowali constituency, is the BJP's chief minister's face. The India Today- Axis My India exit poll predicted that Saha is likely to return to power as 27 percent of respondents want him to be the next CM.

Meanwhile, three percent of respondents of the India Today- Axis My India exit poll want Biplab Kumar Dev as the next CM and 14 percent want Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPM to head the state. There were a few respondents who want Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma of the Tipra Motha to be the next CM.

Feb 27, 2023 8:47 PM

Meghalaya Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Hung assembly likely, Conrad Sangma says 'will look at the best option'

On forging alliance with the BJP, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told India Today: "We had always expressed we will do better than the last time...I expect numbers to be higher than the exit polls. Based on the results, we will decide how to move forward based on the best interest for the people. In election campaigning, we campaigned all out. We said whatever we need to say. If we get a fractured mandate, limitations are there. We will look at what will be the best option."

Feb 27, 2023 8:36 PM

ALSO READ | Meghalaya exit polls — National People’s Party leads with 21-26 seats, trailed by TMC, BJP: Matrize 

Read more here

Feb 27, 2023 8:33 PM

Tripura exit polls results LIVE | Jan ki Baat predicts 29-40 seats for BJP+

BJP+: 29-40 seats
Left: 16-9 seats
Tipra Motha: 14-10 seats
Others: 1 seat

Feb 27, 2023 8:31 PM

Feb 27, 2023 8:30 PM

Exit polls LIVE | Jan ki Baat Exit Poll predicts hung house in Meghalaya and predicts victory for NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland. 

Exit Poll Results Live Updates: BJP+ may win Tripura and Nagaland, but hung assembly likely in Meghalaya
Feb 27, 2023 8:16 PM

Meghalaya exit poll LIVE | UDP likely to get 8-12 seats, says Axis My India

The United Democratic Party is likley to get 8-12 seats in Meghalaya.

Feb 27, 2023 8:09 PM

Meghalaya exit poll LIVE | The Times Now-ETG has predicted 18-26 seats for NPP

Feb 27, 2023 8:06 PM

Exit poll LIVE: NDPP-BJP alliance likely in Nagaland

Feb 27, 2023 8:01 PM

Meghalaya exit poll results LIVE | What India Today-Axis My India poll predicts

NPP: 18-24 seats
Congress: 6-12 seats
BJP: 4-8 seats
Others: 4-8

Feb 27, 2023 7:52 PM

Nagaland exit poll results LIVE | What India Today-Axis My India poll predicts

NDPP+: 49
Congress: 10
NPF: 13
Others: 28

Feb 27, 2023 7:49 PM

Nagaland exit polls LIVE | NDPP might increase its vote share by around 23 percent, says India Today-My Axis poll

Feb 27, 2023 7:41 PM

Meghalaya Exit Polls Results LIVE | Matrize exit poll predicts 21-26 seats to NPP 

BJP: 6-11 seats 
TMC: 8-13 
Congress: 3-6 
Others: 10-19

Feb 27, 2023 7:27 PM

Tripura Exit Poll results are out|! BJP-led alliance likely to retain power, shows India Today-Axis My India poll

Feb 27, 2023 7:22 PM

    X