Exit Poll Results Live Updates: BJP+ may win Tripura and Nagaland, but hung assembly likely in Meghalaya

Tripura exit Polls results LIVE | Manik Saha to be the next CM?
Manik Saha, who contested the polls from Town Bardowali constituency, is the BJP's chief minister's face. The India Today- Axis My India exit poll predicted that Saha is likely to return to power as 27 percent of respondents want him to be the next CM.
Meanwhile, three percent of respondents of the India Today- Axis My India exit poll want Biplab Kumar Dev as the next CM and 14 percent want Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPM to head the state. There were a few respondents who want Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma of the Tipra Motha to be the next CM.
Meghalaya Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Hung assembly likely, Conrad Sangma says 'will look at the best option'
On forging alliance with the BJP, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told India Today: "We had always expressed we will do better than the last time...I expect numbers to be higher than the exit polls. Based on the results, we will decide how to move forward based on the best interest for the people. In election campaigning, we campaigned all out. We said whatever we need to say. If we get a fractured mandate, limitations are there. We will look at what will be the best option."
ALSO READ | Meghalaya exit polls — National People’s Party leads with 21-26 seats, trailed by TMC, BJP: Matrize