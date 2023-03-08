Tripura: Manik Saha takes oath as chief minister; PM Modi, Amit Shah present

The BJP won a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

Manik Saha took oath as the chief minister of Tripura for a second term on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP-IPFT coalition government led by Saha was also sworn in at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan today in the state capital Agartala.

Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das, Sukla Charan Noatia and Sushanta Chowdhury took oath as Tripura ministers today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also joined the prime minister in Tripura to for the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led government. The opposition Left and the Congress, on the other hand, are not participating in the oath-taking ceremony to protest against post-poll violence in the northeastern state.

“This is the first time that any anti-Left government has retained power in the northeastern state in the past three decades. We hope the BJP 2.0 government will meet the aspirations of the people,” said Subrata Chakraborty, the BJP Tripura unit chief spokesperson.

The BJP won a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat. The Congress and Left parties, who were in power in the state for several years, were defeated in the elections.

Reacting to the Tripura election results on March 2, Modi tweeted thanking voters and assuring them that they had voted for progress and stability.

"@BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state's growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots," Modi had said.

Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, Saha performed a puja at the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Agartala.