Tripura exit poll results 2023: BJP alliance likely to retain power, Tipra Motha may beat Cong for 2nd spot

According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP-led alliance is likely to win 36-45 seats, while the Left Front or the CPI(M)-Congress alliance is likely to bag 6-11 seats. Meanwhile, the new entrant, Tipra Motha Party, is projected to bag 9-16 seats.

Pollsters have predicted clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance in the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP-led alliance is likely to win 36-45 seats, while the Left Front or the CPI(M)-Congress alliance is likely to bag 6-11 seats.

The new entrant, Tipra Motha Party, is projected to win 9-16 seats in the Tripura Assembly Election 2023, voting for which took pace on February 16. The results for Tripura elections will be declared along with Nagaland and Meghalaya elections on March 2.

Most of the pollsters predicted a victory for the BJP in the Tripura election. The party alliance is likely to bag somewhere around 24-40 seats. Jan ki Baat said the BJP+ is might get 43-49 percent of the total vote share. It predicted 41-37 percent vote share for CPM+ and 15-22 percent vote share for Tipra Motha Party.

In what might be a significant outcome, Tipra Motha Party, which was formed in 2019, is likely to beat Congress to take the second spot. The p arty had promised to fight for 'Greater Tipraland'

"Tipra Motha is fully committed to the core ideological demand of a permanent constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura and until it's not achieved, we shall continue to fight for the rights of our people," Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma had said earlier.

Tripura election 2023 exit poll results | Breakup of different exit polls

Party India Today-My Axis poll Times Now ETG Matrize-Zee News Jan ki Baat BJP-IPFT 36-45 seats 24 seats 29-36 seats 29-40 seats Left Front (Congress-CPIM) 6-11 seats 21 seats 13-21 seats 16-9 seats Tipra Motha Party 9-16 seats 14 seats 11-16 seats 14-10 seats Others 0 seats 1 seat 0-3 seats 1 seat

Who will be the next Tripura CM?

Manik Saha, who contested the polls from Town Bardowali constituency, is the BJP's chief minister's face. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that Saha is likely to return to power as 27 percent of respondents want him to be the next CM.

Meanwhile, three percent of respondents of the India Today-Axis My India exit poll want Biplab Kumar Dev as the next CM and 14 percent want Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPM to head the state. There were a few respondents who want Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma of the Tipra Motha to be the next CM.