homepolitics NewsTripura exit poll results 2023: BJP alliance likely to retain power, Tipra Motha may beat Cong for 2nd spot

Tripura exit poll results 2023: BJP alliance likely to retain power, Tipra Motha may beat Cong for 2nd spot

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 9:21:00 PM IST (Updated)

According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP-led alliance is likely to win 36-45 seats, while the Left Front or the CPI(M)-Congress alliance is likely to bag 6-11 seats. Meanwhile, the new entrant, Tipra Motha Party, is projected to bag 9-16 seats.

Pollsters have predicted clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance in the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP-led alliance is likely to win 36-45 seats, while the Left Front or the CPI(M)-Congress alliance is likely to bag 6-11 seats.

Recommended Articles

View All

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The new entrant, Tipra Motha Party, is projected to win 9-16 seats in the Tripura Assembly Election 2023, voting for which took pace on February 16.  The results for Tripura elections will be declared along with Nagaland and Meghalaya elections on March 2.
Follow Exit Poll Results Live Updates here
Most of the pollsters predicted a victory for the BJP in the Tripura election. The party alliance is likely to bag somewhere around 24-40 seats. Jan ki Baat said the BJP+ is might get 43-49 percent of the total vote share. It predicted 41-37 percent vote share for CPM+ and 15-22 percent vote share for Tipra Motha Party.
In what might be a significant outcome, Tipra Motha Party, which was formed in 2019, is likely to beat Congress to take the second spot. The party had promised to fight for 'Greater Tipraland'.
"Tipra Motha is fully committed to the core ideological demand of a permanent constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura and until it's not achieved, we shall continue to fight for the rights of our people," Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma had said earlier.
Tripura election 2023 exit poll results | Breakup of different exit polls
PartyIndia Today-My Axis pollTimes Now ETGMatrize-Zee News Jan ki Baat
BJP-IPFT36-45 seats24 seats29-36  seats29-40 seats
Left Front (Congress-CPIM)6-11 seats21 seats13-21 seats16-9 seats
Tipra Motha Party9-16 seats14 seats11-16 seats14-10 seats
Others0 seats1 seat0-3 seats1 seat
Who will be the next Tripura CM?
Manik Saha, who contested the polls from Town Bardowali constituency, is the BJP's chief minister's face. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that Saha is likely to return to power as 27 percent of respondents want him to be the next CM.
ALSO READ | Nagaland exit polls: BJP-NDPP alliance to retain power with 35-43 seats: Matrize
Meanwhile, three percent of respondents of the India Today-Axis My India exit poll want Biplab Kumar Dev as the next CM and 14 percent want Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPM to head the state. There were a few respondents who want Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma of the Tipra Motha to be the next CM.
ALSO READ | Meghalaya exit polls predict a hung assembly, CM says open to best option
First Published: Feb 27, 2023 7:37 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Election 2023BJPTripura Election 2023

Previous Article

Manish Sisodia Highlights: Delhi court sends Deputy CM to CBI custody till March 4

Next Article

Exit Poll Results Highlights: BJP+ may win Tripura and Nagaland, but hung assembly likely in Meghalaya