Tripura exit poll results 2023: BJP-led alliance likely to retain power with over 35 of 60 seats

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 8:54:13 PM IST (Updated)

According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP-led alliance is likely to win 36-45 seats, while the Left Front or the CPI(M)-Congress alliance is likely to bag 6-11 seats. Meanwhile, the new entrant, Tipra Motha Party, is projected to bag 9-16 seats.

Pollsters have predicted clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance in the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP-led alliance is likely to win 36-45 seats, while the Left Front or the CPI(M)-Congress alliance is likely to bag 6-11 seats.

The new entrant, Tipra Motha Party, is projected to win 9-16 seats in the Tripura Assembly Election 2023, voting for which took pace on February 16.  The results for Tripura elections will be declared along with Nagaland and Meghalaya elections on March 2.
Most of the pollsters predicted a victory for the BJP in the Tripura election. The party alliance is likely to bag somewhere around 24-40 seats. Jan ki Baat said the BJP+ is might get 43-49 percent of the total vote share. It predicted 41-37 percent vote share for CPM+ and 15-22 percent vote share for Tipra Motha Party.
Tripura election 2023 exit poll results | Breakup of different exit polls
PartyIndia Today-My Axis pollTimes Now ETGMatrize  Jan ki Baat
BJP-IPFT36-45 seats24 seats29-36  seats29-40 seats
Left Front (Congress-CPIM)6-11 seats21 seats13-21 seats16-9 seats
Tipra Motha Party9-16 seats11-16 seats14-10 seats
Others0 seats0-3 seats1 seat
Who will be the next Tripura CM?
Manik Saha, who contested the polls from Town Bardowali constituency, is the BJP's chief minister's face. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that Saha is likely to return to power as 27 percent of respondents want him to be the next CM.
Meanwhile, three percent of respondents of the India Today-Axis My India exit poll want Biplab Kumar Dev as the next CM and 14 percent want Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPM to head the state. There were a few respondents who want Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma of the Tipra Motha to be the next CM.
First Published: Feb 27, 2023 7:37 PM IST
Assembly Election 2023BJPTripura Election 2023

