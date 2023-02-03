Tripura Elections 2023: TMC's main goal is to defeat BJP, says MP Sushmita Dev

In an interview with Kamalika Sengupta of News18, TMC leaders and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said, “The primary goal of the party is to defeat the BJP. I don’t think, from the start till the end, there was any doubt about that.”

A few weeks before the Tripura assembly election, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that the party’s main objective is to dethrone the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an interview with Kamalika Sengupta of News18 , the member of the Trinamool election committee for Tripura said, “The primary goal of the party is to defeat the BJP. I don’t think, from the start till the end, there was any doubt about that.”

"The party had bagged 0.3 percent vote share in the 2018 assembly polls. In the 2021 civic polls, the vote share was 16.39 percent. But the journey hasn’t been easy for Trinamool Congress," the former Congress leader said.

Speaking about the challenges the party has faced in the northeastern state, Dev said the political violence against TMC workers meant that the party could not open their office in the state until June 2022. "But, in these difficult circumstances, we have put together an organisation," she said.

The party recently released its candidate list for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections 2023. The TMC will field 28 candidates. When asked about why the TMC had chosen to field only a small number of candidates, Dev stated that the party was clear that they would only field candidates where they had a realistic chance of winning.

“We will give candidates where we have an organisation and we will give candidates who are prepared from before,” Dev clarified. “But if we had given (candidates) in 60 seats, I think the message to the people of Tripura would have been very wrong because people of Tripura are very well aware of where we have strong candidates.”

Talking about what the TMC is offering to the people of Tripura, Dev said that her party would ensure good governance, a model of a welfare state and more. “We will definitely hold out our governance model and that’s our strength,” Dev said.

Sushmita Dev, former president of All India Mahila Congress, had joined the TMC in Kolkata in 2021.