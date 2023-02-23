Tripura Elections 2023: Polling date, result date and key details

Tripura voted for a new state government on February 16. The voting was done in a single phase for all 60 seats. The results will be announced along with Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2. For more polling news and results, follow the CNBC-TV18 website and TV channel.

Tripura voted for a new state government on February 16. A total of 24.66 lakh voters out of the total 28.14 lakhs cast their votes. The voting was done in a single phase for all 60 seats. Here are the key details about the contest.

Date and Time

While polling has already concluded in Tripura, the results will be announced along with Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2.

Where to track

The counting of votes and results can be tracked live directly on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The Election Commission of India uploads live data for the elections once the counting begins with both party-wise and constituency-wise results.

Exit Polls

Due to the orders from the ECI, no opinion pieces can be carried until polling ends in neighbouring states and no results of opinion polls can be published until 48 hours after the end of polling. The ban orders will remain in place from 7 am on February 16 to 7 pm on February 27. Displaying any exit or opinion polls on electronic media will also be prohibited for 48 hours following February 27. Once the prohibitory orders come to an end, various opinion polls will give predictions of who is likely to come into power in the state.

Key Details

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will hope to regain its former bastion state. This time, the CPI(M) allied with its former rival Congress. While the BJP and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) will hope to continue their rule in the state, the rapidly growing movement behind TIPRA Motha may swing tribal voters.