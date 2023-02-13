BJP like a faithful servant developed Tripura, says PM Modi

Lashing out at the Left Front and the Congress, the prime minister said they just wanted to fill their coffers without caring for people's welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mondaysaid that all families in Tripura had benefited from the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which like a "faithful servant" had left no stone unturned to develop the state.

"Agartala has become the gateway for international trade in the Northeast. The state capital will soon become a business hub,” Modi said at a rally in the state capital during a rally ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura on February 16.

Today is the last day of electioneering in the state. Polls are scheduled for Thursday and the results will be declared on March 2.

Modi also participated in a roadshow and can be seen riding in his motorcade, waving at the crowd standing alongside the road.

In his address, Modi also added that under the BJP regime, citizens of Tripura had gotten free ration, healthcare assistance, permanent houses and other facilities. He vowed that those who had not yet received a pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, would get one before the BJP government took oath in the state.

Speaking at the rally, Modi said that the BJP had "brought peace and established rule of law in Tripura."

"It's evident by the way all party's flags are seen amid the election campaign, unlike earlier times when there used to be a single party. People of Tripura removed 'red signal' and elected a 'double-engine government," Modi told the crowd.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also lauded the double-engine government in Tripura saying it helps you to ask for things from the Centre easily.

"I had earlier seen that it was very difficult to meet Union Ministers, but if it is the same government, then you can meet easily," Saha said in an interview with ANI.

The chief minister also added that there were remote chances of a post-poll alliance with the Tipra Motha party.

Lashing out at the Left Front and the Congress, the prime minister said they just wanted to fill their coffers without caring for people's welfare.

”The Leftists and the Congress can do anything to satiate their hunger for power. They wrestle in Kerala and forge friendly relations in Tripura,” he said.

The BJP, on the other hand, believes in ”politics of change (badlao), not of revenge (badla),” Modi claimed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited Agartala yesterday for a roadshow alongside CM Saha ahead of the February 16 elections. While addressing a rally, he also promised a free Scooty to all college-going girls of Tripura if the BJP was elected into power.

With agency inputs