Voting for Tripura election tomorrow: Check your polling station, key candidates and constituencies | FAQ

The Tripura Assembly election will take place in a single phase on February 16, Thursday. From key candidates and constituency to how can you find information about a candidate or know about the nearest polling station. Check all details here:
Tripura is gearing up to elect a new government this year. The voting for the 60-member assembly will take place in a single phase on February 16. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), will fight Left Front-Indian National Congress alliance and the newcomer, Tipra Motha, with an hope to bag tribal votes in the state.
Date and timings
Voting in Tripura will be conducted in a single phase on February 16. The counting of the votes will happen on March 2, after the elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya. The tenure of the Tripura Assembly ends on March 22, 2023.
How to get information about a candidate - 'Choose and vote wisely'
Download the Know Your Candidate app now to know all about your candidate. Tap these links to know everything about him/her:
> iOS Link- http://tinyurl.com/35t5yab8
> Android Link- http://tinyurl.com/2p8yvm45
How to find the polling station near you
One can find their polling station using any of the following ways:
> Use voter helpline App
> Visit https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/
> SMS ECIPS<space>EPIC No>to 1950
Documents required for identification
Other than EPIC, these 12 documents are approved for the identification of voters at polling stations.
(Credit: ECI)
Tripura election: Which are the parties contesting
The election in Tripura will be contested by the BJP, its ally IPFT, Congress-CPI(M), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), and TIPRA Motha.
Tripura election: Full list of BJP candidates
Out of the 60 seats in the state assembly, the BJP is contesting from 54 constituencies. Incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha is fighting from Town Bordowali, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur, and BJP's state President Rajib Bhattacharjee from Banamalipur. IPFT will be contesting in five seats.
Tap this link to check full list of BJP candidates
Tripura election: Full list of Left Front candidates
The Left Front, which is being led by the CPI(M), will contest 47 seats in Tripura. CPI, RSP, and the Forward Bloc will be fielding a candidate each while the CPI(M) is going ahead with 43 candidates. The Congress, which is in a seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front, will field its candidates on 13 seats.
Tap this link to check full list of Left Front candidates
Tripura election: Full list of TMC candidates
The TMC will also be fielding candidates in 22 constituencies, hoping to expand beyond West Bengal. The party has said that its main objective is to defeat the BJP.
Tap this link to check full list of TMC candidates
TIPRA Motha, led by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has announced that it will be fighting in 42 of the 60 constituencies in Tripura. The party is contesting in all 20 tribal seats and will command a significant share of the tribal vote in other constituencies as well.
Key constituencies
With a tight three-way contest expected between the BJP-IPFT, the Left Front-Congress, and TIPRA Motha, every win is significant in the race to form the new government. The previous election had seen a margin of less than a thousand votes in 10 constituencies. There are several constituencies where key battles will be fought.
Tap here to read more | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Key constituencies that could decide the winner
Tripura election: Who are the key candidates
Chief Minister Manik Saha and Congress leader Sudip Roy Burman are among the top contenders. CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and BJP’s Pratima Bhoumik are also among the key candidates in fray for the Tripura election 2023. The state, which used to be a former bastion of the Left Front, will also see political veterans and heavyweights duke it out.
But while candidates and constituencies can swing votes, many of the votes will be decided by the incumbent government’s performance as well as the electoral promises of the parties.
First Published: Feb 15, 2023 4:41 PM IST
First Published: Feb 15, 2023 4:41 PM IST
