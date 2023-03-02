Tripura Election Results: Tipra Motha (TMP) might emerge as one of the key Opposition parties in the state. It is also said that the TMP is "eating into" the vote share of IPFT in tribal regions.

With the Tripura Elections 2023 results declared, Pradyot Debbarma-led Tipra Motha seems to be content with the fact that they have been able to earn 13 seats in the state Assembly, even as the BJP-IPFT alliance romped home with a clear majority of 33.

The two-year old party led by the former royal had hoped to become the kingmaker but that was not to be. Pradyot Debbarma said they had the blessings of the people and it would continue pressing for its demands.

"Having gotten 13 seats is a big thing for us. The fact that a two-year-old party, the youngest party, has become the state's second biggest party is a result of the blessing of the people," Debbarma told news agency ANI.

Tipra Motha, which is demanding a separate state of ‘Greater Tipraland’ for the indigenous population of Tripura, nearly wiped out Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) leaving it with just one seat in the assembly. Its ally BJP, with 32 seats, has a majority by itself.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), whose 25-year rule came to end with BJP's victory in 2018, is behind Tipra Motha with 11 seats. In 2018, IPFT had won 18 of the 20 seats reserved for the indigenous tribal people.

Tipra Motha had swept the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election in 2021 and since then has been on the lookout to establish itself in the state.

Will Tipra Motha join hands with BJP? What is the party's strategy ahead?

Tipra Motha spokesperson Jiten Debbarma ruled out any alliance with the BJP without a "written assurance" on its demand for "Greater Tipraland" for the indigenous people. "We will not support them without any written assurance...we will see after polls results what they (BJP) say."

BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, on the other hand, said, "Except Greater Tipraland, the BJP is ready to accept all their demands."

Debbarma said his party would prefer to sit in the Opposition rather than become a part of the BJP-led government. "We will stay in the Opposition. We will perform the duties of the Opposition. If someone doesn't support our demands, we will not go with that party," he told News 18 on Thursday.

He, however, added that the party leadership will decide on such issues after the poll results are declared. "We will see what the government wants to give the backward class section and the adivasis," he said.

Pradyot Debbarma, the party chief, said he would like to have talks with the new government on the issue of "Greater Tipraland".

The state was the first to go to the polls this year. The voting for the 60-member assembly took place on February 16.