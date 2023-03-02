Tripura Election Results 2023: As Tipra Motha takes lead on tribal seats, leader hints at post-poll strategy

Tripura Election Results: Tipra Motha (TMP) might emerge as one of the key Opposition parties in the state. It is also said that the TMP is "eating into" the vote share of IPFT in tribal regions.

As results of the Tripura Elections 2023 are soon to be declared, Pradyot Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha seems to be giving a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance in the state. Both the IPFT and the Tripra Motha have been fighting for the cause of the tribal in the regions. Twenty tribal-dominated seats in the 60-member assembly hold key to the Tripura elections.

As per the elections trends on at 12 pm on Thursday, the BJP leads on 33 seats of the 55 it contested and won three constituencies. Its ally IPFT leads on one seat, while the rival Tipra Motha's lead on 11 seats has been consistent. The Tipra Motha contested a total of 43 seats in the Tripura elections. The Left is leading on 14 seats.

If the trend persists, the Tipra Motha (TMP) might emerge as one of the key Opposition parties in the state. It is also said that the TMP is "eating into" the vote share of IPFT in tribal regions.

In the 2018 elections, the IPFT contested nine seats and won eight out of them, bagging a voteshare of 7.3 percent.

Will Tipra Motha join hands with BJP? What is the party's strategy ahead?

As it continues on the path of becoming a significant player in the Tripura election, Tipra Motha spokesperson Jiten Debbarma ruled any alliance with the BJP without a "written assurance" on its demand for "Greater Tipraland" for the indigenous people. "We will not support them without any written assurance...we will see after polls results what they (BJP) say."

BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, on the other hand, said, "Except Greater Tipraland, the BJP is ready to accept all their demands."

Debbarma said his party would prefer to sit in the Opposition rather than become a part of the BJP-led government. "We will stay in the Opposition. We will perform the duties of the Opposition. If someone doesn't support our demands, we will not go with that party," he told News 18 on Thursday.

He, however, added that the party leadership will decide on such issues after the poll results are declared. "We will see what the government wants to give the backward class section and the adivasis," he said. Debbarma hope to win more than 11 seats in this year's elections.

The counting of votes polled in the Tripura Election is underway. The state was the first to go to the polls this year. The voting for the 60-member assembly took place on February 16.