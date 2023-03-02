Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP crosses halfway mark for first time, leads in 31 seats

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 10:21 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Tripura assembly election 2023 result LIVE: The BJP-IPFT alliance has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in 31  seats out of the 60-seat Assembly in Tripura. It's a tight contest between them, Congress-CPI(M) and new entrant Tipra Mortha. While exit poll results had predicted a marginal win for the BJP, all eyes are on the elections results today. Will Manik Saha return to power in Tripura? Follow LIVE updates Tripura election result 2023 here.

Live Updates

Tripura election results live 2023 | BJP state chief Rajib Bhattacharjee trails in Banamalipur by 493 votes

Mar 2, 2023 10:21 AM

Tripura election results 2023 LIVE | BJP says it will wait till noon to make a statement

The BJP, which has slipped to a lead in 28 states after having crossed the halfway mark once since counting started at 8am, has said they will wait until noon to make any sort of statement till the results are crystal clear, per News18.

Mar 2, 2023 10:00 AM

Tripura election results LIVE | BJP crosses halfway mark, leads in 31 seats for the first time since counting started

Mar 2, 2023 9:47 AM

Tripura election results 2023 LIVE | BJP+ sits at halfway mark with a lead in 30 of 60 seats

Mar 2, 2023 9:41 AM

Tripura election results 2023 LIVE | Will defeat Congress' Sudip Roya Barman in Agartala: BJP's Papiya Dutta

BJP Candidate Papiya Dutta from Agartala has said that she will defeat Congress strongman Sudip Roy Barman in his seat.

“I will defeat Sudip Roy Barman. No one is heavyweight, workers are heavyweight.”: Dutta

Mar 2, 2023 9:14 AM

Tripura election results 2023 LIVE: Early trends show BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee and Chief Minister Manik Saha in the lead

BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee is currently leading in Banamalipur, while Chief Minister Manik Saha is in the lead in Town Bardowali.

Mar 2, 2023 9:01 AM

LIVE UPDATES | Tripura election results 2023

Result trends to clear around noon, chief electoral officer says.

Counting of votes began at 8am across 21 different locations. There will be around five to eight rounds of counting.

Mar 2, 2023 8:50 AM

Tripura election results 2023 LIVE update: Prohibitory orders in place until 6 am on March 2

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code have been clamped across the state from 6pm on March 1 (Wednesday) to 6am on March 3 (Friday) to prevent any untoward incident, but essential services and examinees have been kept out of its purview: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

Mar 2, 2023 8:31 AM

Tripura assembly election results 2023 LIVE | Chief Minister Manik Saha visits temple ahead of vote count

As counting of votes began at 8 am, Chief Minister Manik Saha, a BJP candidate, visited a temple on Thursday morning and took the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari.

Mar 2, 2023 8:17 AM

Tripura election results 2023 LIVE | Counting underway in Meghalaya and Nagaland as well

Counting of votes for Meghalaya and Nagaland elections are also ongoing. 

Counting for by-elections for Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Kasba Peth, Chinchwad in Maharashtra are also underway.

Check out LIVE updates on the results from Meghalaya and Nagaland on CNBC-TV18.

Mar 2, 2023 8:09 AM

Counting of votes has begun for the Tripura assembly election 2023

Mar 2, 2023 8:00 AM

Tripura election results 2023 LIVE | BJP state president hosts puja prior to counting

Prior to vote counting, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee performed a puja at the party office today took the blessings of Mata Tripureshwari.

"BJP will return to power in Tripura. We will get a majority," he said.

Mar 2, 2023 8:00 AM

Tripura assembly election results 2023 LIVE | What can we expect?

Pollsters have predicted clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance in the Tripura Assembly Election 2023.

Mar 2, 2023 7:56 AM

Tripura assembly election 2023 result live | Counting of votes to begin soon at 8 am

Mar 2, 2023 7:44 AM

Long queues seen outside Umakanta Academy Complex in Agartala, Tripura, as counting of vote begins at 8 am

Mar 2, 2023 7:41 AM