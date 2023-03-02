Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP crosses halfway mark for first time, leads in 31 seats

Tripura election results 2023 LIVE | BJP says it will wait till noon to make a statement
The BJP, which has slipped to a lead in 28 states after having crossed the halfway mark once since counting started at 8am, has said they will wait until noon to make any sort of statement till the results are crystal clear, per News18.
Tripura election results 2023 LIVE | Will defeat Congress' Sudip Roya Barman in Agartala: BJP's Papiya Dutta
BJP Candidate Papiya Dutta from Agartala has said that she will defeat Congress strongman Sudip Roy Barman in his seat.
“I will defeat Sudip Roy Barman. No one is heavyweight, workers are heavyweight.”: Dutta
Tripura election results 2023 LIVE update: Prohibitory orders in place until 6 am on March 2
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code have been clamped across the state from 6pm on March 1 (Wednesday) to 6am on March 3 (Friday) to prevent any untoward incident, but essential services and examinees have been kept out of its purview: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.
Tripura election results 2023 LIVE | Counting underway in Meghalaya and Nagaland as well
Counting of votes for Meghalaya and Nagaland elections are also ongoing.
Counting for by-elections for Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Kasba Peth, Chinchwad in Maharashtra are also underway.
Check out LIVE updates on the results from Meghalaya and Nagaland on CNBC-TV18.
Tripura election results 2023 LIVE | BJP state president hosts puja prior to counting
Prior to vote counting, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee performed a puja at the party office today took the blessings of Mata Tripureshwari.
"BJP will return to power in Tripura. We will get a majority," he said.