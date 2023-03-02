Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP Vs Left Vs Tipra Motha — who will win? Counting of votes to begin soon

Tripura election results 2023 | Who is Manik Saha, chief minister of Tripura?
Dental surgeon-turned-politician, Manik Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura in 2022 after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned with less than a year to go until state elections. The 70-year-old former Congress leader suddenly found himself in the top position despite having joined the BJP only six years ago.
Saha quit Congress in 2016 and joined the BJP. He quickly rose through the ranks in his new political outfit, eventually becoming the president of the party's state unit after Deb quit the position in 2020.
His elevation as CM was seen as a brand renewal exercise to help BJP solidify its grasp in Tripura as well as the other northeastern states.
To learn more about the incumbent chief minister, click here.
Tripura Election result LIVE | Exit polls predicts win for BJP but...
According to exit polls results, the BJP-IPFT alliance is likely to retain power in Tripura by a slight margin. India Today-Axis My India said the BJP-led alliance is likely to win 36-45 seats, while it predicted 6-11 seats for the Left Front or the CPI(M)-Congress alliance. The new entrant, Tipra Motha Party, was projected to win 9-16 seats in the Tripura elections.
In what might be a significant outcome, Tipra Motha Party, which was formed in 2019, is likely to beat Congress to take the second spot. Check out exit polls numbers here.
Tripura Election result LIVE streaming: When and where to track live updates
The counting of the votes will start at 8 am on March 2. Click here to follow Tripura Election results on CNBCTV-18.com. Tap this link for more details.
Tripura election result 2023 today | What we know so far
The results for Tripura elections will be declared on Thursday. The voting for the 60 assembly seats was held on February 16 2023. Tripura saw 81.10 percent voter turnout in the elections. The results for Tripura will be announced along the results of Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections.
The BJP-IPFT alliance, Congress-CPI(M) and new entrant Tipra Mortha are in tight contest this year. While the BJP is eyeing the another term in the Northeastern state, the CPI(M) and the Congress are looking to dethrone the saffron party. The TIPRA Motha, which is being led by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, is expected to be the kingmaker. Meanwhile, the presence of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) may lead to split votes.
The BJP contested 55 seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The Left (CPIM+) and the Congress are in 47-13 seat share deal. As many as 259 candidates contested the Tripura assembly polls.
According to the Election Commission of India, there were over 28.14 lakh registered voters this year of which 14,15,233 are men, 13,99,289 are women and 62 belong to the third gender. Polling took place in a total of 3,337 polling stations.
As many as 94,815 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years while 6,21,505 belong in 22-29 age group. The highest number of voters is in the 40-59 age group, at 9,81,089.