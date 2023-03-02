English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsTripura Election Result 2023: BJP crosses half way mark, to retain power in state

Tripura Election Result 2023: BJP crosses half-way mark, to retain power in state

Tripura Election Result 2023: BJP crosses half-way mark, to retain power in state
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 3:12:53 PM IST (Updated)

Tripura Election Result 2023: Despite the pre-poll alliance between the Left Front, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Congress, the BJP has managed to keep its hold in Tripura.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance emerged victorious in the Tripura assembly elections. The two parties have secured a combined total of 32 seats so far, according to News 18. More than the 31 seats are needed to cross the majority mark in the 60-seat Tripura State Legislative Assembly. The final result by the Election Commission is awaited.

Recommended Articles

View All
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

PartyTripura Election Result 2023Tripura Election Result 2018
BJP3135
IPFT18
Left (Congress+ CPIM)13Cong-0; CPM-16;CPI-0
TMC00
Tipra Motha Party12-
Others0-

Despite the pre-poll alliance between the Left Front, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Congress, the BJP has managed to keep its hold in Tripura.
The newcomer TIPRA Motha, which was hoping to secure all 20 Scheduled Caste reserved seats in the state,  emerged as the second/third largest party with 12 seats. It is yet to be seen if TIPRA Motha joins the BJP and IPFT to form the government.
The major sticking point has been the TIPRA Motha's demand for written assurances for the creation of Greater Tipraland – a separate state for the Tipra people. The party had contested 42 seats, choosing to not to field candidates in key constituencies.
The Left Front and Congress had together fought on all 60 seats, with the CPI(M) standing in 43 seats, Congress in 13 seats, the Communist Party of India in 1 seat, the Revolutionary Socialist Party in 1 seat, the All India Forward Bloc in 1 seat and an independent. While the alliance had not made any official announcement, former MP and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury was seen as the front-runner for the post.
The BJP had contested 54 seats with IPFT fighting in the remaining 6. While Chief Minister Manik Saha is expected to return to the top post, some political pundits are expecting the party to announce Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik as the next Chief Minister.
 
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 2:59 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Election 2023BJPtripuraTripura Election 2023

Previous Article

Nagaland Election Results 2023: BJP-NDPP to retain power, crosses majority-mark with 32 seats

Next Article

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE: NPP leads in 26 seats, BJP in 4 — potential alliance upcoming

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X