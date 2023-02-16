Tripura Election 2023 LIVE Updates | BJP, Cong-CPIM or Tipra Motha? Voting begins for 60 assembly seats

Tripura election LIVE | Tipra Motha President says party may stake claim to form government in case of deadlock
Tipra Motha President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said earlier that his party could claim to form the government in Tripura in case no party or alliance (either the BJP or the Congress-Left combine) is able to gain a majority.
“It may so happen that we may be the single-largest party in the state… in a post-poll scenario, we are willing to support from outside (any party which is able to form government), but you have to agree on paper and on the floor of the House that a new state will be created,” said Hrangkhawl, a former militant chieftain, in an interview to PTI.
Tripura election 2023: Tipra Motha promises 20,000 new jobs, to fight for 'Greater Tipraland' and more
The Tipra Motha promised to fight for 'Greater Tipraland', besides a police force for the tribal council, 20,000 new jobs and a one-time package for militants who surrender. Its manifesto proposed a Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Police Bill for a police force under its administration. Around 6,000 youths will be recruited for it. Read more here
Tripura Election 2023 Live Updates | As voting begins, all eyes on tight contest between BJP, Cong-CPIM, Tipra Motha
The voting for the 60 assembly seats began on Thursday. As many as 256 candidates are in fray for the elections. CM Manik Saha and BJP state chief Rajib Bhattacharya are among key contenders
Where do BJP and Left Front stand | a SWOT analysis
The BJP currently holds 36 out of the 60 seats in the Tripura assembly. It has been able to solidify support among the Bengali populace in the northeastern state. Meanwhile, the Left Front, led by the CPI(M), has just entered into an alliance with Congress for the Tripura election. One of the biggest threats for the Left Front is its collapsing voter base. Tap here to read more about the strength, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the parties.
Tripura Assembly election 2023: What are BJP, TMC and CPIM-Congress’ poll promises
While the BJP has pledge to take Tripura on the path of DTH — development, transformation and harmony, the Congress-CPI(M) alliance manifesto called ‘20 Dofa Ghoshona Potro’ (20-point charter) focuses on employment, welfare of employees, poor and middle class people. Meanwhile, the TMC has categorised the document into 10 sections. Click here to read in detail what these parties have promised to Tripura residents if they come to power after winning February 16 polls.
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: 45 candidates are crorepatis, 41 have criminal cases
The ruling BJP has 17 crorepati candidates followed by Tipra Motha with nine and CPI(M) seven, the report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a civil society organisation, said. The Congress has six crorepati candidates, the TMC four and two independent candidates are also crorepati, it said.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is the second richest candidate with Rs 13.90 crore assets, ADR's state coordinator Biswendu Bhattacharjee told PTI on Wednesday. Saha is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency. Read full story here
Tripura Assembly election 2023: Check full list of TMC candidates
The TMC released its first candidate list on January 29 at a press conference wherein they announced that their main objective was to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Here's the first list of TMC candidates contesting 22 of the 60 Assembly seats in this year's elections in Tripura:
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: BJP promises greater tribal autonomy
The BJP, in its poll manifesto, promises Tripura voters greater autonomy for tribal areas, higher monetary assistance for farmers and industry-specific manufacturing zones for rubber units in exchange for a second term at forming the state government. Here's a list of all that's there in the BJP's manifesto for the 2023 Tripura assembly election.
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Full list of BJP candidates
The BJP fielded its incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha from Town Bordowali constituency, whereas Union minister Pratima Bhoumik will be fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in Tripura. BJP's state President Rajib Bhattacharjee is contesting from the Banamalipur constituency. Tap here to check full list of BJP candidates.
Tripura votes today | Check your polling station, key candidates and constituencies
Voting in Tripura will be conducted in a single phase on February 16 under tight security between 7 am and 4 pm at 3,337 polling stations. Download the Know Your Candidate app now to know all about your candidate. One can find their polling station using any of three ways suggested by the Election Commission. Click here to read more
Tripura election 2023 | Who are the key candidates in fray today
CM Manik Saha is contesting from Town Bordowali
BJP state chief Rajib Bhattacharya is contesting from the Banamalipur seat. He will make his electoral debut today.
Union minister Pratima Bhowmick is contesting from Dhanpur constituency. He contested in 2018 and was defeated by former chief minister Manik Sarkar.
Tripura’s Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Burman represents the Charilam constituency.
CPIM state secretary Jitendra Choudhury and state Congress president Birajit Sinha is contesting from Sabrum constituency. He has been unofficially projected as the chief ministerial candidate by the Left Front.
State Congress president Birajit Sinha is contesting from Kailasahar