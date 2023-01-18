The tenure of the Tripura assembly, which consists of 60 seats, will end on March 22. Here's the full schedule of the Tripura Assembly election 2023, voting date, results and date of filing nominations:

Voting for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 will take place on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2, announced the Election Commission of India on Wednesday. Besides Tripura, the EC also announced the poll schedule for Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The tenure of the Tripura assembly , which consists of 60 seats, will end on March 22. Here's the full schedule of the Tripura Assembly election 2023, voting date, results and date of filing nominations:

Date of issue of Gazetted notification January 21 Last date of filing nominations January 30 Date of scrutiny of nominations January 31 Last date of withdrawal of candidature February 2 Date of poll February 16 Date of counting of votes March 2 Date before which the elections shall be completed March 4

The announcement marked a tectonic shift in the state's political landscape, as the Congress was the main opposition to the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which ruled Tripura for 25 years before being routed by the BJP in 2018.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said his regional party will field candidates in 40-45 seats in the Tripura Assembly election. The Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or Tipra Motha, a regional political party led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma , seeks a 'greater Tipraland', a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura.

This year, assembly elections will take place in nine states - Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Among these, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are expected will vote in the first half of the year, around February-March.

The term of the three assemblies ends on different dates in March. According to News 18, the tenure of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 12 this year, while that of Meghalaya and Tripura will end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)