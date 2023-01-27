Tripura election 2023: Full list of Left Front candidates

Tripura Left Front Candidates List: The Left Front, comprising the CPI(M), CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc, will contest on 47 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, while the Congress will field its candidates on 13 seats. Check full list of candidates here.
The Left Front announced the names of candidates for 47 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, leaving 13 seats to the Congress. The two parties have joined to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Of the total 47 seats, the CPI(M) will contest 43, while other Left partners — CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc — will field one candidate each.
The front has left one seat for Independent aspirant Puroshottyam Ray Barman, an advocate and human rights activist. Eight sitting CPI(M) MLAs, including former chief minister Manik Sarkar (74), have been "relieved of" contest-related responsibilities this time.
Here's the full list of candidates released by the Left Front for the Tripura elections 2023:
|S NO.
|Name of the Constituency
|Name of the candidate
|Sponsoring party
|1
|Simna (ST)
|Kumode Debbarma
|CPI(M)
|2
|Mohanpur
|Congress
|3
|Bamutia (SC)
|Nayan Sarkar
|CPI(M)
|4
|Barjala (SC)
|Sudip Sarkar
|CPI(M)
|5
|Khayerpur
|Pabitra Kar
|CPI(M)
|6
|Agartala
|Congress
|7
|Ramnagar
|Adv Purushuttan Roy Barman
|Independent
|8
|Town Bordwali
|Congress
|9
|Banamalipur
|Congress
|10
|Majlishpur
|Manik Dey
|CPI(M)
|11
|Mandainagar (ST)
|Radhacharan Debbarma
|CPI(M)
|12
|Takarjala (ST)
|Shyamal Debbarma
|CPI(M)
|13
|Pratapgarh (SC)
|Ramu Das
|CPI(M)
|14
|Badharghar (SC)
|AIFB
|15
|Kamalsagar
|Hiranmoy Narayan Debnath
|CPI(M)
|16
|Bishalgarh
|Partha Pratim Majumder
|CPI(M)
|17
|Golaghati (ST)
|Brinda Debbarma
|CPI(M)
|18
|Surjamaninagar
|Congress
|19
|Charilam (ST)
|Congress
|20
|Baxanagar
|Shamsul Hoque
|CPI(M)
|21
|Nalchar (SC)
|Tapan Das
|CPI(M)
|22
|Sonamura
|Shyamal Chakraborty
|CPI(M)
|23
|Dhanpur
|Koushik Chanda
|CPI(M)
|24
|Ramchandraghat (ST)
|Ranjit Debbarma
|CPI(M)
|25
|Khowai
|Nirmal Biswas
|CPI(M)
|26
|Asharambari
|Aghore Debbarma
|CPI(M)
|27
|Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar
|Manindra Das (SC)
|CPI(M)
|28
|Teliamura
|Congress
|29
|Krishnapur (ST)
|Swasthi Debbarma
|CPI(M)
|30
|Bagma (ST)
|Naresh Jamatia
|CPI(M)
|31
|Radhakishorepur
|Srikanta Datta
|RSP
|32
|Matabari
|Congress
|33
|Kakraban-Shalgarha (SC)
|Ratan Kumar Bhowmik
|CPI(M)
|34
|Rajnagar (SC)
|Sudhan Das
|CPI(M)
|35
|Belonia
|Dipankar Sen
|CPI
|36
|Hrishyamukh
|Ashok Mitra
|CPI(M)
|37
|Jolaibari (ST)
|Debendra Tripura
|CPI(M)
|38
|Manu (ST)
|Prabhat Chowdhury
|CPI(M)
|39
|Sabroom
|Jitendra Chaudhury
|CPI(M)
|40
|Ampinagar (ST)
|Parikshit Kalai
|CPI(M)
|41
|Amarpur
|Parimal Debnath
|CPI(M)
|42
|Karbook (ST)
|Priyamani Debbarma
|CPI(M)
|43
|Raima Valley (ST)
|Prabin Tripura
|CPI(M)
|44
|Kamalpur
|Congress
|45
|Surma (SC)
|Anjan Das
|CPI(M)
|46
|Ambassa (ST)
|Amalendu Debbarma
|CPI(M)
|47
|Karamchhalara (ST)
|Congress
|48
|Chawmanu (ST)
|Jiban Mohan Tripura
|CPI(M)
|49
|Pabiachhara (SC)
|Samiran Malakar
|CPI(M)
|50
|Fatikraoy (SC)
|Subrata Das
|CPI(M)
|51
|Chandipur
|Krishnendu Chowdhury
|CPI(M)
|52
|Kailashahr
|Congress
|53
|Kadamtala-Kurti
|Islam Uddin
|CPI(M)
|54
|Bagpassa
|Bijita Nath
|CPI(M)
|55
|Dharmanagar
|Congress
|56
|Jubarajnagar
|Shailendra Chandra Debnath
|CPI(M)
|57
|Panisagar
|Shital Das
|CPI(M)
|58
|Pecharthal (ST)
|Congress
|59
|Kanchanpur
|Rajendra Reang
|CPI(M)
|60
|Santibazar (ST)
|Satyajit Reang
|CPI
Maintaining that the Left Front has fielded 24 new faces in the electoral fray, convenor Narayan Kar said the poll manifesto, with plans and visions for the state, will be released soon.
ALSO READ | Tripura Election 2023 full schedule: Voting to be held on February 16, counting of votes on March 2
CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury, who will fight the elections from Sabroom constituency in South Tripura district, said Sarkar will continue to guide the party. Sarkar humbly declined to contest the elections, despite requests, Chowdhury said.
Asked about the front's failed attempt to stitch an alliance with regional outfit Tipra Motha, Choudhury, who was also present at the press meet, asserted that the Left Front will not favour any proposal to bifurcate Tripura.
(With inputs from PTI)
