Tripura election 2023: Full list of Left Front candidates

Tripura election 2023: Full list of Left Front candidates

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 27, 2023 1:45:36 PM IST (Published)

Tripura Left Front Candidates List: The Left Front, comprising the CPI(M), CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc, will contest on 47 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, while the Congress will field its candidates on 13 seats. Check full list of candidates here.

The Left Front announced the names of candidates for 47 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, leaving 13 seats to the Congress. The two parties have joined to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Of the total 47 seats, the CPI(M) will contest 43, while other Left partners — CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc — will field one candidate each.

The front has left one seat for Independent aspirant Puroshottyam Ray Barman, an advocate and human rights activist. Eight sitting CPI(M) MLAs, including former chief minister Manik Sarkar (74), have been "relieved of" contest-related responsibilities this time.
Here's the full list of candidates released by the Left Front for the Tripura elections 2023:
S NO.Name of the ConstituencyName of the candidateSponsoring party
1Simna (ST)Kumode DebbarmaCPI(M)
2MohanpurCongress
3Bamutia (SC)Nayan SarkarCPI(M)
4Barjala (SC)Sudip SarkarCPI(M)
5KhayerpurPabitra KarCPI(M)
6AgartalaCongress
7RamnagarAdv Purushuttan Roy BarmanIndependent
8Town BordwaliCongress
9BanamalipurCongress
10MajlishpurManik DeyCPI(M)
11Mandainagar (ST)Radhacharan DebbarmaCPI(M)
12Takarjala (ST)Shyamal DebbarmaCPI(M)
13Pratapgarh (SC)Ramu DasCPI(M)
14Badharghar (SC)AIFB
15KamalsagarHiranmoy Narayan DebnathCPI(M)
16BishalgarhPartha Pratim MajumderCPI(M)
17Golaghati (ST)Brinda DebbarmaCPI(M)
18SurjamaninagarCongress
19Charilam (ST)Congress
20BaxanagarShamsul HoqueCPI(M)
21Nalchar (SC)Tapan DasCPI(M)
22SonamuraShyamal ChakrabortyCPI(M)
23DhanpurKoushik ChandaCPI(M)
24Ramchandraghat (ST)Ranjit DebbarmaCPI(M)
25KhowaiNirmal BiswasCPI(M)
26AsharambariAghore DebbarmaCPI(M)
27Kalyanpur-PramodenagarManindra Das (SC)CPI(M)
28TeliamuraCongress
29Krishnapur (ST)Swasthi DebbarmaCPI(M)
30Bagma (ST)Naresh JamatiaCPI(M)
31RadhakishorepurSrikanta DattaRSP
32MatabariCongress
33Kakraban-Shalgarha (SC)Ratan Kumar BhowmikCPI(M)
34Rajnagar (SC)Sudhan DasCPI(M)
35BeloniaDipankar SenCPI
36HrishyamukhAshok MitraCPI(M)
37Jolaibari (ST)Debendra TripuraCPI(M)
38Manu (ST)Prabhat ChowdhuryCPI(M)
39SabroomJitendra ChaudhuryCPI(M)
40Ampinagar (ST)Parikshit KalaiCPI(M)
41AmarpurParimal DebnathCPI(M)
42Karbook (ST)Priyamani DebbarmaCPI(M)
43Raima Valley (ST)Prabin TripuraCPI(M)
44KamalpurCongress
45Surma (SC)Anjan DasCPI(M)
46Ambassa (ST)Amalendu DebbarmaCPI(M)
47Karamchhalara (ST)Congress
48Chawmanu (ST)Jiban Mohan TripuraCPI(M)
49Pabiachhara (SC)Samiran MalakarCPI(M)
50Fatikraoy (SC)Subrata DasCPI(M)
51ChandipurKrishnendu ChowdhuryCPI(M)
52KailashahrCongress
53Kadamtala-KurtiIslam UddinCPI(M)
54BagpassaBijita NathCPI(M)
55DharmanagarCongress
56JubarajnagarShailendra Chandra DebnathCPI(M)
57PanisagarShital DasCPI(M)
58Pecharthal (ST)Congress
59KanchanpurRajendra ReangCPI(M)
60Santibazar (ST)Satyajit ReangCPI
Maintaining that the Left Front has fielded 24 new faces in the electoral fray, convenor Narayan Kar said the poll manifesto, with plans and visions for the state, will be released soon.
ALSO READ | Tripura Election 2023 full schedule: Voting to be held on February 16, counting of votes on March 2
CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury, who will fight the elections from Sabroom constituency in South Tripura district, said Sarkar will continue to guide the party. Sarkar humbly declined to contest the elections, despite requests, Chowdhury said.
Asked about the front's failed attempt to stitch an alliance with regional outfit Tipra Motha, Choudhury, who was also present at the press meet, asserted that the Left Front will not favour any proposal to bifurcate Tripura.
(With inputs from PTI)
