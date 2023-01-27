Tripura election 2023: Full list of Left Front candidates

Tripura Left Front Candidates List: The Left Front, comprising the CPI(M), CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc, will contest on 47 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, while the Congress will field its candidates on 13 seats. Check full list of candidates here.

The Left Front announced the names of candidates for 47 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, leaving 13 seats to the Congress. The two parties have joined to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Of the total 47 seats, the CPI(M) will contest 43, while other Left partners — CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc — will field one candidate each.

The front has left one seat for Independent aspirant Puroshottyam Ray Barman, an advocate and human rights activist. Eight sitting CPI(M) MLAs, including former chief minister Manik Sarkar (74), have been "relieved of" contest-related responsibilities this time.

Here's the full list of candidates released by the Left Front for the Tripura elections 2023:

S NO. Name of the Constituency Name of the candidate Sponsoring party 1 Simna (ST) Kumode Debbarma CPI(M) 2 Mohanpur Congress 3 Bamutia (SC) Nayan Sarkar CPI(M) 4 Barjala (SC) Sudip Sarkar CPI(M) 5 Khayerpur Pabitra Kar CPI(M) 6 Agartala Congress 7 Ramnagar Adv Purushuttan Roy Barman Independent 8 Town Bordwali Congress 9 Banamalipur Congress 10 Majlishpur Manik Dey CPI(M) 11 Mandainagar (ST) Radhacharan Debbarma CPI(M) 12 Takarjala (ST) Shyamal Debbarma CPI(M) 13 Pratapgarh (SC) Ramu Das CPI(M) 14 Badharghar (SC) AIFB 15 Kamalsagar Hiranmoy Narayan Debnath CPI(M) 16 Bishalgarh Partha Pratim Majumder CPI(M) 17 Golaghati (ST) Brinda Debbarma CPI(M) 18 Surjamaninagar Congress 19 Charilam (ST) Congress 20 Baxanagar Shamsul Hoque CPI(M) 21 Nalchar (SC) Tapan Das CPI(M) 22 Sonamura Shyamal Chakraborty CPI(M) 23 Dhanpur Koushik Chanda CPI(M) 24 Ramchandraghat (ST) Ranjit Debbarma CPI(M) 25 Khowai Nirmal Biswas CPI(M) 26 Asharambari Aghore Debbarma CPI(M) 27 Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Manindra Das (SC) CPI(M) 28 Teliamura Congress 29 Krishnapur (ST) Swasthi Debbarma CPI(M) 30 Bagma (ST) Naresh Jamatia CPI(M) 31 Radhakishorepur Srikanta Datta RSP 32 Matabari Congress 33 Kakraban-Shalgarha (SC) Ratan Kumar Bhowmik CPI(M) 34 Rajnagar (SC) Sudhan Das CPI(M) 35 Belonia Dipankar Sen CPI 36 Hrishyamukh Ashok Mitra CPI(M) 37 Jolaibari (ST) Debendra Tripura CPI(M) 38 Manu (ST) Prabhat Chowdhury CPI(M) 39 Sabroom Jitendra Chaudhury CPI(M) 40 Ampinagar (ST) Parikshit Kalai CPI(M) 41 Amarpur Parimal Debnath CPI(M) 42 Karbook (ST) Priyamani Debbarma CPI(M) 43 Raima Valley (ST) Prabin Tripura CPI(M) 44 Kamalpur Congress 45 Surma (SC) Anjan Das CPI(M) 46 Ambassa (ST) Amalendu Debbarma CPI(M) 47 Karamchhalara (ST) Congress 48 Chawmanu (ST) Jiban Mohan Tripura CPI(M) 49 Pabiachhara (SC) Samiran Malakar CPI(M) 50 Fatikraoy (SC) Subrata Das CPI(M) 51 Chandipur Krishnendu Chowdhury CPI(M) 52 Kailashahr Congress 53 Kadamtala-Kurti Islam Uddin CPI(M) 54 Bagpassa Bijita Nath CPI(M) 55 Dharmanagar Congress 56 Jubarajnagar Shailendra Chandra Debnath CPI(M) 57 Panisagar Shital Das CPI(M) 58 Pecharthal (ST) Congress 59 Kanchanpur Rajendra Reang CPI(M) 60 Santibazar (ST) Satyajit Reang CPI

Maintaining that the Left Front has fielded 24 new faces in the electoral fray, convenor Narayan Kar said the poll manifesto, with plans and visions for the state, will be released soon.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury, who will fight the elections from Sabroom constituency in South Tripura district, said Sarkar will continue to guide the party. Sarkar humbly declined to contest the elections, despite requests, Chowdhury said.

Asked about the front's failed attempt to stitch an alliance with regional outfit Tipra Motha , Choudhury, who was also present at the press meet, asserted that the Left Front will not favour any proposal to bifurcate Tripura.

