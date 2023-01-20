The CPI(M) and the Congress will organise a rally in Agartala on Saturday in a bid to "save the Constitution" and "restore democracy” in Tripura ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, leaders of the two parties said.

The Election Commission has ordered an inquiry into attacks on a Congress bike rally in Majlishpur Assembly constituency in West Tripura district, an official said.

The Congress had claimed that 15 party workers and functionaries, including AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, were injured on Wednesday after a group of "BJP-backed goons" attacked them during a bike rally at four locations in the Jirania sub-division.

The police, however, said the attacks were carried out by unknown miscreants and "10 party workers were injured".

Also on Thursday, a 44-year-old Tipra Motha worker died after being assaulted by ”unknown miscreants” in the Dhalai district. Four people have been arrested in this connection, the officer said.

“The EC has ordered an inquiry into the incident of political violence in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district reported on January 18," Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

The poll panel asked the office of the CEO to get a report from DGP Tripura through the chief secretary and submit the same by 3 pm on Friday.

The incident had taken place hours after the announcement of the Tripura assembly poll schedule on Wednesday.

Those who join the rally will not carry flags of any political party, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said at a joint press conference on Thursday.

“The people, who wish to save the Constitution and restore democracy in Tripura, will join the mega event in front of Rabindra Bhavan and will not carry flags of any political party. They will hold the national flag," Roy Barman said.

Choudhury voiced concern over the "growing" pre-poll violence in the state and claimed that "people could not vote since the BJP came to power" in the northeastern state in 2018.

He appealed to the people to join the rally as their democratic rights will be "under threat if democracy is not restored in the state".

“We will submit a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to ensure that voters can exercise their democratic right, which was not possible in the previous elections," Roy Barman said.

Asked about the Tipra Motha joining the “democratic and secular forces”, Choudhury said the regional party's supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has "endorsed the spirit of the CPI(M)-Congress initiative" to defeat the BJP.

“We had talks with Tipra Motha chief and told him that the CPI(M) is ready to give maximum autonomy within the constitutional framework for the upliftment of indigenous people, but we are against bifurcation of the state," he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) and Congress leaders on Thursday held their first meeting on seat sharing between the two parties, but "no final decision" was taken yet, sources said.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The CEO said three FIRs have been lodged with police in connection with the violence in Majlishpur, while eight accused have been arrested so far.

With agency inputs.