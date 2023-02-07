Tripura election 2023: Check full list of TMC candidates

Tripura election 2023: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest 22 of the 60-seat Assembly in this year's elections in Tripura. Results will be declared on March 2 while voting begins on February 16.

The TMC came out with its first candidate list on January 29 at a press conference wherein they announced that their main objective was to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Here's the first list of TMC candidates contesting 22 of the 60 Assembly seats in this year's elections in Tripura: