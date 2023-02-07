Tripura election 2023: Check full list of TMC candidates

Tripura election 2023: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest 22 of the 60-seat Assembly in this year's elections in Tripura. Results will be declared on March 2 while voting begins on February 16.
The All India Trinamool Congress has announced the names of candidates for 22 of the 60-seat Assembly in Tripura. The 2023 elections are a little over a week away with voting scheduled for February 16 and results declaration on March 4.
The TMC came out with its first candidate list on January 29 at a press conference wherein they announced that their main objective was to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Here's the first list of TMC candidates contesting 22 of the 60 Assembly seats in this year's elections in Tripura:
|Serial no.
|Candidate name
|Constituency name
|1
|Nihar Ranjan Sarkar
|Bamutia (SC)
|2
|Pujan Biswas
|Ramnagar
|3
|Nirmal Majumdar
|Majlishpur
|4
|Sutapa Ghosh
|Kamalasagar
|5
|Haradhan Debnath
|Bishalgarh
|6
|Joydal Hossain
|Boxanagar
|7
|Neel Kamal Saba
|Sonamura
|8
|Rabil Miah
|Dhanpur
|9
|Rabi Chowdhury
|Teliamura
|10
|Narendra Reang
|Santirbajar (ST)
|11
|Kang Jari Mog
|Jolaibari (ST)
|12
|Biplab Saha
|Amarpur
|13
|Milton Chakma
|Karbook (ST)
|14
|Suman Dey
|Kamalpur
|15
|Arjun Namasudra
|Surma (SC)
|16
|Chandan Mog
|Ambassa (ST)
|17
|Rupayan Chakma
|Chawmanu (ST)
|18
|Bidyut Bikas Sinha
|Chandipur
|19
|Abdul Matin
|Kailasahar
|20
|Abdul Hasem
|Kadamtala Kurti
|21
|Bimal Nath
|Bagbasa
|22
|Purnita Chakma
|Pecharthal (ST)
