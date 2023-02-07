English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics News

Tripura election 2023: Check full list of TMC candidates

Tripura election 2023: Check full list of TMC candidates

Tripura election 2023: Check full list of TMC candidates
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Feb 7, 2023 5:08:50 PM IST (Published)

Tripura election 2023: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest 22 of the 60-seat Assembly in this year's elections in Tripura. Results will be declared on March 2 while voting begins on February 16.

The All India Trinamool Congress has announced the names of candidates for 22 of the 60-seat Assembly in Tripura. The 2023 elections are a little over a week away with voting scheduled for February 16 and results declaration on March 4.

Recommended Articles

View All
Delhi is one of the most populated cities prone to earthquakes in India — can it handle what Turkey couldn't

Delhi is one of the most populated cities prone to earthquakes in India — can it handle what Turkey couldn't

Feb 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author

A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author

Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Ways to save tax other than Section 80C with your home loan

Ways to save tax other than Section 80C with your home loan

Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

From boyhood heartthrob to a serious musician

From boyhood heartthrob to a serious musician

Feb 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The TMC came out with its first candidate list on January 29 at a press conference wherein they announced that their main objective was to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Here's the first list of TMC candidates contesting 22 of the 60 Assembly seats in this year's elections in Tripura:
Serial no.Candidate nameConstituency name
1Nihar Ranjan SarkarBamutia (SC)
2Pujan BiswasRamnagar
3Nirmal MajumdarMajlishpur
4Sutapa GhoshKamalasagar
5Haradhan DebnathBishalgarh
6Joydal HossainBoxanagar
7Neel Kamal SabaSonamura
8Rabil MiahDhanpur
9Rabi ChowdhuryTeliamura
10Narendra ReangSantirbajar (ST)
11Kang Jari MogJolaibari (ST)
12Biplab SahaAmarpur
13Milton ChakmaKarbook (ST)
14Suman DeyKamalpur
15Arjun NamasudraSurma (SC)
16Chandan MogAmbassa (ST)
17Rupayan ChakmaChawmanu (ST)
18Bidyut Bikas SinhaChandipur
19Abdul MatinKailasahar
20Abdul HasemKadamtala Kurti
21Bimal NathBagbasa
22Purnita ChakmaPecharthal (ST)
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Election 2023TMCtripuraTripura Election 2023

Next Article

Parliament deadlock ends, Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP-led govt of colluding with Adani for projects

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X