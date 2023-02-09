Tripura election 2023: Nadda unveils BJP manifesto promising greater tribal autonomy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto is promising Tripura voters greater autonomy for tribal areas, higher monetary assistance for farmers and industry-specific manufacturing zones for rubber units in exchange for a second term at forming the state government.

BJP President JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Tripura assembly election in Agartala today alongside Chief Minister Manik Saha. Polls are scheduled for next week on February 16.

Rival parties the All India Trinamool Congress, Tipra Motha and the Indian National Congress have already released their manifesto.

“We will set up industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber, Agar and bamboo. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6,000 will be raised with the state government providing Rs 2,000 more," Nadda said.

The government would award tribal areas more legislative, executive and financial autonomy as well, Nadda said.

Unveiling the manifesto on Thursday, Nadda said that it wasn't just a "piece of paper" but the BJP's commitment towards the people of Tripura. He promised Tripura voters that if elected, the BJP would provide Rs 5 meal under the Anukul Chandra scheme to tribal areas. The party has also promised to set up a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala.

The manifesto also said that all girl children in Tripura would be awarded Rs 50,000 under the Balika Samridddhi bond and that the tribal language of Kokborok will be included in the CBSE and ICSE curricula.

Presenting the incumbent BJP-led government's "report card," Nadda said that Tripura, which was once known for blockades and insurgency, is now known for peace, prosperity and development.

“We (BJP) will take Tripura on the path of DTH — development, transformation and harmony," Nadda said at the press conference.

He cited some data to back up his claim, saying that 13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been handed out in Tripura with Rs 107 crore given in settlements until now.

Nadda also addressed a public rally there after and offered prayer at the Tripura Sundari temple in the town of Udaipur.

Speaking to reporters at the Tripura Sundari temple ahead of releasing the manifesto, Nadda said that he gets "new energy" whenever he visits the temple.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, we are taking the society forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,'" Nadda added.

Ahead of the release, a party source told ANI that several "new points" were added to the manifesto.

"Modi government always thinks about the development of the North East. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth," ANI reported the source saying.

The Tipra Motha, in its manifesto, had promised to fight for a "Greater Tipraland" and a one-time package for militants who surrender. Chief Pradyot Debbarma had also said that non-tribals living in the tribal council area will not be forced out and Rs 25,000 per month will be given to all 'samajpatis' of the indigenous tribes.

In its poll manifesto for the 2023 Tripura assembly election, the All Indian Trinamool Congress (TMC) promised 2 lakh new jobs, Rs 1,000 per month for unemployed youths and school students in Classes 4 to 8, and social welfare schemes akin to those in West Bengal. The TMC is fighting 28 Assembly seats out of 60.

The Congress party, which is contesting in 13 seats, has promised voters 150 units of electricity for free, increased agricultural wages for labourers, old pension schemes for government employees and 50,000 new jobs.

The BJP has placed candidates in 55 seats of the 60-seat Legislative Assembly in Tripura. Incumbent CM Manik Saha will contest in the election from the Town Bordowali seat against Congress' Ashish Kumar Saha.

With agency inputs.