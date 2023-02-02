Tripura assembly election 2023: BJP President Nadda launches campaign at Kumarghat, Amarpur rallies

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 16. The BJP has fielded candidates in 55 seats and has left five seats for its ally IPFT.

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday addressed two rallies in poll-bound Tripura. Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Amarpur, Nadda officially launched the BJP election campaign in Tripura.

As a part of his visit, Nadda also had lunch at the residence of a BJP party worker in Gomati. During his speech, he commended the accomplishments of Chief Minister Manik Saha and the BJP-led government of Tripura.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a "special concern" for the North East and that states such as Tripura were moving forward under the BJP rule.

"Five years ago, Tripura was famous for violence and disturbance. Now, after five years, I'm seeing a Tripura of development, connectivity, infrastructure and most importantly, a peaceful Tripura. I can see from people’s faces that they’re going to choose BJP again," Nadda said.

During his speech, Nadda boasted the Budget 2023's allocation for development in the North East. Tripura is home to around 19 tribal communities. Nadda also lauded President Droupadi Murmu, who is the first Indian from a tribal community and the second woman to ever hold the office.

"It's a matter of pride for the tribal society that today our president is Droupadi Murmu. For 70 years no one cared for tribals. I'm happy that eight central ministers are tribals, our CM is tribal. For tribal communities, budget has been increased by four times," he said.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 16. The BJP has fielded candidates in 55 seats and has left five seats for its ally IPFT.

”Party president J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive on Friday to address election rallies at Kumarghat and Amarpur in favour of party candidates. His programme schedules are yet to be received,” BJP Tripura unit media in-charge Sunit Sarkar had said on Thursday.

Besides Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, opposition leader in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and several party leaders from Bengal will also campaign for BJP candidates in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura on January 6 to join the campaign, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to arrive on February 7 to campaign for the party.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress sources said party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accompanied by party’s All India national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to visit the poll-bound state on February 6.

Banerjee will lead a road show on February 7 seeking votes for the TMC nominees. Apart from the duo, as many as 37 star campaigners including MP Mahua Moitra, West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim are coming to the northeastern state to campaign for TMC candidates, said party’s state in-charge Rajib Banerjee.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mukul Wasnik and Kanhaiya Kumar will campaign for the party candidates in Tripura, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha had said on Thursday.

With agency inputs.