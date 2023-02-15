Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Who is Pratima Bhowmik, Union Minister and BJP’s possible CM candidate

While the BJP has made no official announcement, Pratima Bhowmik is being seen as a potential chief ministerial candidate of the party. She represents the West Tripura constituency in the Lok Sabha. She has been a party stalwart in Tripura for decades. Coming from a family of farmers, she is seen as an active participant in her community, earning the nickname ‘Didi’.

When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidate list for the assembly elections in Tripura, political pundits were surprised to see the Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik among the names. While the party has made no official announcement, Bhowmik is being seen as a potential chief ministerial candidate.

Bhowmik represents the West Tripura constituency in the Lok Sabha. She has been a party stalwart in Tripura for decades. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Science from Women's College in Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, she has been with the BJP since 1991.

Within a year of her joining the BJP, Bhowmik was made a member of the BJP Tripura State Committee. In 1992, she was made the head of the Dhanpur Mandal. Rising through the ranks, she served as vice president of the Tripura State BJP Mahila Morcha as well as the party’s state youth wing. She also served as the BJP Pradesh Vice President for two terms. Ahead of the 2018 elections, which saw the BJP sweep the elections in the state, she was named the BJP Tripura General Secretary.

In 2019, Bhowmik contested the Lok Sabha elections from the West Tripura constituency and won by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. She is the first woman MP from the BJP in Tripura. When she was included in the Union Cabinet, she became the first permanent resident of the state to become a Union Minister.

As a politician, Bhowmik is known for her simple lifestyle and down-to-earth nature. Coming from a family of farmers, she is seen as an active participant in her community, earning the nickname ‘Didi’. She is known for her efforts to address the issues of her constituents. Through decades of hard work, she has emerged as a prominent leader of the BJP in Tripura. While political leaders have been known to jump ship frequently in the BJP, Bhowmik has been a staunch BJP loyalist.

Bhowmik has been involved in various social and cultural activities in Tripura, particularly in promoting the traditional art and culture of the state. She has also been vocal in her support for the rights of women and minorities in the state. In the upcoming elections, she will have to win Dhanpur, the CPI(M) bastion under former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. She had directly faced off against Sarkar for Dhanpur in 2018 and 1998 in assembly polls but couldn’t secure a win.

