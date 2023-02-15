Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Who is Jitendra Choudhury, possible CM face of Left Front-Congress alliance

While there has been no announcement, veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhary is expected to be the Left Front and the Congress alliance’s choice for chief minister. The 65-year-old is the state secretary of the CPI(M) in Tripura and is a veteran political leader.

As Tripura goes to polls tomorrow for the 60-member assembly, the Left Front and the Congress, who have joined hands to defeat the BJP, will be hoping that their seat-sharing gambit will pay off. If they manage to win, the parties have committed to making a tribal leader the Chief Minister. If that happens, it will only be the third time that a tribal leader will hold the position in Tripura’s 74-year history as a state.

While there has been no announcement, veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhary is expected to be the alliance’s choice.

The 65-year-old is the state secretary of the CPI(M) in Tripura and is a veteran political leader. He began his political journey with the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), in 1971. But it was only a decade later that he entered full-time politics. Within seven years, Chaudhary was part of the party’s powerful state committee.

In 1993, he won his first electoral contest by winning the Assembly election from the ST-reserved constituency of Manu. He won the seat consecutively for 20 years, before resigning from his seat and contesting in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

A minister in Manik Sarkar's cabinet, in 2018 he was made part of the CPI(M)’s top central committee. In 2021, Choudhary was made the Secretary of CPI(M)’s Tripura State Committee. He was elected as the MP for Tripura East. In 2019, he lost his re-election bid to BJP’s Rebati Tripura.

Throughout his political career, Chaudhury has advocated for the tribals in the state. He is the president of both the Tripura Rajya Gana Mukti Parishad, the CPI(M)’s tribal wing, and the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Mancha, a national forum of various tribal organisations and individuals. Speaking Bengali, English, and Kokborok, the native tongue of the Tripuri people, Chaudhury is also more popular among the Congress than some of his more hardline Left Front colleagues.

Seen as a more moderate leader than many other Left Front hardliners, he was among the stronger voices urging the Left Front to partner with non-Left Front parties to take on the BJP.

Soft-spoken and inclusive, he even managed to leave a good impression on Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the head of the erstwhile Royal House of Tripura. An impressive feat considering the Left Front’s staunch opposition to the monarchy. Debbarma, the chairman of the TIPRA Motha, and Chaudhury were unable to come to a seat-sharing understanding despite overtures from CPI(M) and Congress. However, TIPRA Motha is not fielding any candidate in Sabroom, where Chaudhury will be standing for election.

