Voting in Tripura is scheduled for February 16 and the counting will take place on March 2. The election will see the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) work hard to secure another majority for themselves in the 60-member assembly.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress are also looking to dethrone the alliance in the northeastern state. The TIPRA Motha, which is being led by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, is expected to be the kingmaker. The presence of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) may further split votes.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP secured 35 seats with 43.59 percent of the vote share. The CPI (M) secured 16 seats with 42.22 percent of the vote share. The IPFT won 8 seats on 7.38 votes cast. Congress was decimated to zero seats and just 1.79 percent of the vote share.

With winners in recent elections having voting margins in thousands — the biggest voting margin was just 12,000 votes — the ruling government can be chosen on the basis of just a few thousand votes swinging from one side to the other. Another factor is the tribal votes in the state. With 20 seats reserved for the STs, and 30 percent of the population belonging to ST, the tribal vote may make or break campaigns in the state.

While TIPRA is contesting 42 seats out of 60, their performance in the 20 ST seats will be watched more closely.

Here are some of the key constituencies to keep an eye on:

Manu

A seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, Pravat Chowdhury of CPI (M) won the seat with a margin of just 193 votes in 2018. In 2023, Chowdhury will face TIPRA’s Dhananjoy Tripura and BJP’s Mailaphru Mog.

Town Bordowali

In the Town Bordowali constituency, incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha will be taking on Congress’ Ashish Kumar Saha, who won the constituency in 2018. With Manik Saha not contesting from any other seat, a defeat here can be humiliating for the incumbent.

Agartala

In the capital of Agartala, former BJP and now Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman will hope to once again win from his home bastion against BJP’s Papiya Datta.

Kailashahar

In the Kailashahar constituency, former CPI (M) leader and MLA Moboshar Ali will contest for the BJP while Congress state chief Birajit Sinha will hope to record a crucial win. Interestingly, the CPI(M) has called for Ali's disqualification as he neither resigned as an MLA of the party nor did it expel him, and since he is still a member of CPI(M), he cannot officially contest from another party.

Karbook

Karbook is another ST constituency and one of the 10 constituencies which had a vote margin of less than 1,000 in 2018. The seat will see Ashim Tripura of BJP, Priyamani Debbarma CPI(M) and TIPRA’s Sanjay Manik Tripura fight for a win.