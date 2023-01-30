A former bastion of the Left Front, the northeastern state is currently ruled by the BJP under Chief Minister Manik Saha. This year’s election will see a multi-way contest between the BJP, the Left Front, the Congress, the All India Trinamool Congress and more.

The voting for the 60-member assembly in Tripura is scheduled for February 16 and the counting will take place on March 2. A former bastion of the Left Front, the northeastern state is currently ruled by the BJP under Chief Minister Manik Saha.

This year’s election will see a multi-way contest between the BJP, the Left Front, the Congress, the All India Trinamool Congress and more.

Here are some of the key candidates

Manik Saha

Chief Minister Manik Saha has been ruling the state since 2022 after former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned. In this election, Saha will again contest from Town Bordowali. Saha was a former member of Congress. After Deb’s resignation, Saha contested the by-poll and won. He was then chosen as the chief minister.

Rajib Bhattacharjee

Rajib Bhattacharjee is the state party chief for the BJP in Tripura and will be contesting from Banamalipur, which was won by BJP’s Biplab Kumar Deb in 2018. Bhattacharjee was elevated to the post of state party chief after the resignation of Deb.

Pratima Bhoumik

Pratima Bhoumik, the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will be contesting from her home constituency Dhanpur. Bhoumik is one of the star campaigners in the election, having rallied support for the Deb government in 2018. Only the second woman from the Northeast to be a Union minister, Bhoumik has been a BJP loyalist, never switching parties in a state where it’s common to jump ships.

Rajib Banerjee

Rajib Banerjee is the man leading the Trinamool Congress in Tripura. Banerjee, who had switched to the BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections before losing and rejoining the TMC, is hoping to establish the party in Tripura. It is not yet known which seat Banerjee will be contesting from. “We are fully prepared for the upcoming Tripura assembly polls and hopeful that our party will emerge victorious,” Banerjee said.

Sudip Roy Burman

BJP-loyalist-turned-Congress member, Sudip Roy Burman is fighting from Agartala, the capital of Tripura. The former Tripura health minister blamed the saffron party for not being democratic and vowed to defeat the BJP in the state. “We needed to come together for the people of the state. There is literally no democracy in the state. We appeal to all democratic fronts to join us in our drive to democracy," said Burman.

Birajit Sinha

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee chief Birajit Sinha will fight the upcoming elections from Kailashahar. Sinha, a five-time MLA, has accused the BJP of enacting political violence during the recent political clashes between the BJP and the Congress at Jirania. Sinha said that it was important to remove the BJP and IPFT from power, which led to the CPI(M) and Congress seat-sharing plan. “We will do anything to uproot the undemocratic party BJP from the state,” Sinha said.

Brishaketu Debbarma

Brishaketu Debbarma is the party president of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha). The party’s demand for bifurcation of the state and creation of a new state 'Greater Tipraland' has meant that it may play kingmaker in the upcoming election. Debbarma will contest from the Simna constituency.

Jitendra Chaudhury

Jitendra Chaudhury is the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the state of Tripura. A former Lok Sabha member, this election, Chaudhury will be contesting from the Sabroom constituency.