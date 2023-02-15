Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Full list of BJP candidates

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: For the first-time, the BJP announced tickets for 11 women candidates . The party also reserved 12 out of 20 seats for Scheduled Tribes. Check out full candidate list released by the BJP for the Tripura polls:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced candidates for 54 out of 60 assembly seats for the upcoming state election. The party fielded its incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha from Town Bordowali constituency, whereas Union minister Pratima Bhoumik will be fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in Tripura. BJP's state President Rajib Bhattacharjee is contesting from the Banamalipur constituency.

It is for the first time that 11 women candidates, including Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, were given tickets by the BJP. The party also announced 12 out of 20 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Constituency No. Constituency Name Candidate 1 Simna (ST) Binod Debbarma 2 Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath 3 Bamutia(SC) Krishnadhan Das 4 Barjala(SC) Dilip Kumar Das 5 Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty 6 Agartala 7 Ramnagar Surajit Datta 8 Town Bardowali Manik Saha 9 Banamalipur Rajiv Bhattacharjee 10 Majlishpur Sushanta Chowdhury 11 Mandai Bazar (ST) Tarit Debbarma 12 Takarjala(ST) 13 Pratapgarh(SC) Rebati Mohan Das 14 Badharghat (SC) Minarani Sarkar 15 Kamalasagar Antara Deb Sarkar 16 Bishalgarh Sushanta Deb 17 Golaghati(ST) Himani Debbarma 18 Suryamaninagar Ram Prasad Paul 19 Charilam(ST) Shri Jishnu Deberma 20 Boxanagar Taffajal Hossain 21 Nalchar(SC) Kishor Burman 22 Sonamura Debabrata Bhattacharjee 23 Dhanpur Pratima Bhowmik 24 Ramchandraghat (ST) 25 Khowai Subrato Majumdar 26 Asharambari(ST) 27 Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar Pinaki Das Chowdhury 28 Teliamura Kalyani Roy 29 Krishnapur(ST) Bikash Debbarma 30 Bagma(ST) Ram Pada Jamatia 31 Radhakishorpur Pranajit Singha Roy 32 Matarbari Abhisekh Debroy 33 Kakraban-Shalgara(SC) Jitendra Majumdar 34 Rajnagar (SC) Swapna Majumdar 35 Belonia Gautam Sarkar 36 Santirbazar(ST) Pramod Reang 37 Hrishyamukh Dipayan Choudhury 38 Jolaibari(ST) 39 Manu (ST) Mallaphru Mog 40 Sabroom Sankar Roy 41 Ampinagar (ST) Patal Kanya Jamatia 42 Amarpur Ranjit Das 43 Karbook(ST) Ashim Tripura 44 Raima Valley (ST) Bikas Karma 45 Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb 46 Surma Swapna Das Paul 47 Ambassa (ST) Suchitri Debbarma 48 Karamchara(ST) Braja Lal Tripura 49 Chawmanu(ST) Sambhu Lal Chakma 50 Pabiachara(SC) Bhagaban Chandra Das 51 Fatikroy(SC) Sudhangshu Das 52 Chandipur Tinku Roy 53 Kailashahar Moboshar Ali 54 Kadamtala-Kurti Dilip Tanti 55 Bagbassa Jadab Nab Nath 56 Dharmanagar Biswabandhu Sen 57 Jubarajnagar Malina Debnath 58 Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das 59 Pecharthal(ST) Santana Chakma 60 Kanchanpur(ST)

Media reports suggested that BJP was earlier in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader Pradyot Deb Barma. However, a pre-poll alliance has been ruled out now.

The BJP's chief opponent, the CPI(M), is fighting the state election in alliance with the Congress. Once the arch-rivals in the state, the duo has joined hands to defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls.

The BJP created history in Tripura when it won the state election for the first time in 2018 after the CPM's uninterrupted 25 years rule. The state was once considered Left's bastion along with West Bengal and Kerala. The CPM also lost power in West Bengal in 2011, when Mamata Banerjee led TMC won a landslide victory in the state.