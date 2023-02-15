Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Full list of BJP candidates

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: For the first-time, the BJP announced tickets for 11 women candidates . The party also reserved 12 out of 20 seats for Scheduled Tribes. Check out full candidate list released by the BJP for the Tripura polls:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced candidates for 54 out of 60 assembly seats for the upcoming state election. The party fielded its incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha from Town Bordowali constituency, whereas Union minister Pratima Bhoumik will be fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in Tripura. BJP's state President Rajib Bhattacharjee is contesting from the Banamalipur constituency.
It is for the first time that 11 women candidates, including Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, were given tickets by the BJP. The party also announced 12 out of 20 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
|Constituency No.
|Constituency Name
|Candidate
|1
|Simna (ST)
Binod Debbarma
|2
|Mohanpur
|Ratan Lal Nath
|3
|Bamutia(SC)
Krishnadhan Das
|4
|Barjala(SC)
Dilip Kumar Das
|5
|Khayerpur
Ratan Chakraborty
|6
|Agartala
|7
|Ramnagar
|Surajit Datta
|8
Town Bardowali
|Manik Saha
|9
|Banamalipur
Rajiv Bhattacharjee
|10
|Majlishpur
Sushanta Chowdhury
|11
|Mandai Bazar (ST)
|Tarit Debbarma
|12
|Takarjala(ST)
|13
|Pratapgarh(SC)
Rebati Mohan Das
|14
|Badharghat (SC)
Minarani Sarkar
|15
|Kamalasagar
Antara Deb Sarkar
|16
|Bishalgarh
|Sushanta Deb
|17
|Golaghati(ST)
Himani Debbarma
|18
Suryamaninagar
|Ram Prasad Paul
|19
|Charilam(ST)
Shri Jishnu Deberma
|20
|Boxanagar
|Taffajal Hossain
|21
|Nalchar(SC)
|Kishor Burman
|22
|Sonamura
Debabrata Bhattacharjee
|23
|Dhanpur
Pratima Bhowmik
|24
Ramchandraghat (ST)
|25
|Khowai
Subrato Majumdar
|26
Asharambari(ST)
|27
|Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar
Pinaki Das Chowdhury
|28
|Teliamura
|Kalyani Roy
|29
|Krishnapur(ST)
Bikash Debbarma
|30
|Bagma(ST)
Ram Pada Jamatia
|31
|Radhakishorpur
Pranajit Singha Roy
|32
|Matarbari
Abhisekh Debroy
|33
|Kakraban-Shalgara(SC)
Jitendra Majumdar
|34
|Rajnagar (SC)
Swapna Majumdar
|35
|Belonia
|Gautam Sarkar
|36
|Santirbazar(ST)
|Pramod Reang
|37
|Hrishyamukh
Dipayan Choudhury
|38
|Jolaibari(ST)
|39
|Manu (ST)
|Mallaphru Mog
|40
|Sabroom
|Sankar Roy
|41
|Ampinagar (ST)
Patal Kanya Jamatia
|42
|Amarpur
|Ranjit Das
|43
|Karbook(ST)
|Ashim Tripura
|44
|Raima Valley (ST)
|Bikas Karma
|45
|Kamalpur
Manoj Kanti Deb
|46
|Surma
Swapna Das Paul
|47
|Ambassa (ST)
Suchitri Debbarma
|48
|Karamchara(ST)
Braja Lal Tripura
|49
|Chawmanu(ST)
Sambhu Lal Chakma
|50
|Pabiachara(SC)
Bhagaban Chandra Das
|51
|Fatikroy(SC)
Sudhangshu Das
|52
|Chandipur
|Tinku Roy
|53
|Kailashahar
Moboshar Ali
|54
|Kadamtala-Kurti
|Dilip Tanti
|55
|Bagbassa
|Jadab Nab Nath
|56
|Dharmanagar
Biswabandhu Sen
|57
|Jubarajnagar
Malina Debnath
|58
|Panisagar
Binay Bhushan Das
|59
|Pecharthal(ST)
Santana Chakma
|60
|Kanchanpur(ST)
Media reports suggested that BJP was earlier in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader Pradyot Deb Barma. However, a pre-poll alliance has been ruled out now.
The BJP's chief opponent, the CPI(M), is fighting the state election in alliance with the Congress. Once the arch-rivals in the state, the duo has joined hands to defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls.
The BJP created history in Tripura when it won the state election for the first time in 2018 after the CPM's uninterrupted 25 years rule. The state was once considered Left's bastion along with West Bengal and Kerala. The CPM also lost power in West Bengal in 2011, when Mamata Banerjee led TMC won a landslide victory in the state.
The Tripura Assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 16 with results to be announced on March 2.
