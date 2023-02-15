Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Full list of BJP candidates

English
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Sangam Singh  Feb 15, 2023 2:24:37 PM IST (Published)

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: For the first-time, the BJP announced tickets for 11 women candidates . The party also reserved 12 out of 20 seats for Scheduled Tribes. Check out full candidate list released by the BJP for the Tripura polls:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced candidates for 54 out of 60 assembly seats for the upcoming state election. The party fielded its incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha from Town Bordowali constituency, whereas Union minister Pratima Bhoumik will be fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in Tripura. BJP's state President Rajib Bhattacharjee is contesting from the Banamalipur constituency.

It is for the first time that 11 women candidates, including Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, were given tickets by the BJP.  The party also announced 12 out of 20 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
Constituency No.Constituency NameCandidate
1Simna (ST)
Binod Debbarma
2MohanpurRatan Lal Nath
3Bamutia(SC)
Krishnadhan Das
4Barjala(SC)
Dilip Kumar Das
5Khayerpur
Ratan Chakraborty
6Agartala
7RamnagarSurajit Datta
8
Town Bardowali
Manik Saha
9Banamalipur
Rajiv Bhattacharjee
10Majlishpur
Sushanta Chowdhury
11Mandai Bazar (ST)Tarit Debbarma
12Takarjala(ST)
13Pratapgarh(SC)
Rebati Mohan Das
14Badharghat (SC)
Minarani Sarkar
15Kamalasagar
Antara Deb Sarkar
16BishalgarhSushanta Deb
17Golaghati(ST)
Himani Debbarma
18
Suryamaninagar
Ram Prasad Paul
19Charilam(ST)
Shri Jishnu Deberma
20BoxanagarTaffajal Hossain
21Nalchar(SC)Kishor Burman
22Sonamura
Debabrata Bhattacharjee
23Dhanpur
Pratima Bhowmik
24
Ramchandraghat (ST)
25Khowai
Subrato Majumdar
26
Asharambari(ST)
27Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar
Pinaki Das Chowdhury
28TeliamuraKalyani Roy
29Krishnapur(ST)
Bikash Debbarma
30Bagma(ST)
Ram Pada Jamatia
31Radhakishorpur
Pranajit Singha Roy
32Matarbari
Abhisekh Debroy
33Kakraban-Shalgara(SC)
Jitendra Majumdar
34Rajnagar (SC)
Swapna Majumdar
35BeloniaGautam Sarkar
36Santirbazar(ST)Pramod Reang
37Hrishyamukh
Dipayan Choudhury
38Jolaibari(ST)
39Manu (ST)Mallaphru Mog
40SabroomSankar Roy
41Ampinagar (ST)
Patal Kanya Jamatia
42AmarpurRanjit Das
43Karbook(ST)Ashim Tripura
44Raima Valley (ST)Bikas Karma
45Kamalpur
Manoj Kanti Deb
46Surma
Swapna Das Paul
47Ambassa (ST)
Suchitri Debbarma
48Karamchara(ST)
Braja Lal Tripura
49Chawmanu(ST)
Sambhu Lal Chakma
50Pabiachara(SC)
Bhagaban Chandra Das
51Fatikroy(SC)
Sudhangshu Das
52ChandipurTinku Roy
53Kailashahar
Moboshar Ali
54Kadamtala-KurtiDilip Tanti
55BagbassaJadab Nab Nath
56Dharmanagar
Biswabandhu Sen
57Jubarajnagar
Malina Debnath
58Panisagar
Binay Bhushan Das
59Pecharthal(ST)
Santana Chakma
60Kanchanpur(ST)
Media reports suggested that BJP was earlier in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader Pradyot Deb Barma. However, a pre-poll alliance has been ruled out now.
The BJP's chief opponent, the CPI(M), is fighting the state election in alliance with the Congress. Once the arch-rivals in the state, the duo has joined hands to defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls.
The BJP created history in Tripura when it won the state election for the first time in 2018 after the CPM's uninterrupted 25 years rule. The state was once considered Left's bastion along with West Bengal and Kerala. The CPM also lost power in West Bengal in 2011, when Mamata Banerjee led TMC won a landslide victory in the state.
The Tripura Assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 16 with results to be announced on March 2.
Tripura election 2023: BJP President Nadda to address rallies on Friday
Next Article

