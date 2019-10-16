Trinamool Congress launches third phase of 'Didi ke bolo' campaign
Updated : October 16, 2019 08:56 AM IST
'Didi ke Bolo' (Tell Didi) initiative of the West Bengal government provides a platform to the people to directly lodge complaints to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee had launched on July 29 a helpline number and a website didikebolo.com as part of the outreach programme on the advise of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was appointed by TMC after its Lok Sabha poll reverses.
The third phase of the initiative will begin on Wednesday and Trinamool Congress leaders held a meeting with block and town presidents of the party.
