Foreign ministers of India, China and Russia held trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow on September 10. Given the ongoing border tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the meeting gains significance as both countries have positioned troops, after recent skirmishes.

Hosted by Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was present along with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The meeting lasted more over two hours and sources told News18 that Jaishankar stressed on the need to maintain peace and tranquility along the border and reiterated that Indian forces never tried to change the status quo ante along the LAC.

Following the meeting, the Minister of External Affairs said in a statement that foreign ministers of the three countries exchanged views on further strengthening trilateral cooperation. Topical issues of international and regional importance were discussed at the meeting.

The ministers noted that common development and cooperation of the three countries was conducive to promote global growth, peace and stability.