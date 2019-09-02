Politics
Traffic violations to carry hefty fines as new law comes into effect
Updated : September 02, 2019 10:07 AM IST
Under the new law, fines for traffic violations have been significantly increased and infractions will now carry hefty punishment.
Riding with a helmet or not wearing a seat belt now carries a Rs 1,000 fine, a 90 percent increase from the Rs 100 earlier.
According to media reports, on the first of the new rules coming into effect, Delhi Traffic Police issued 3,900 challans.
