Politics Trade, technology and security at risk in US-China feud Updated : July 28, 2020 09:56 AM IST The ongoing sharp deterioration in US-China ties poses risks to both countries and the rest of the world. With the US presidential campaign heating up, all bets are that relations with China will only get worse. Both countries already have suffered heavy losses in a tariff war that erupted in 2018 over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus