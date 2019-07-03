Politics
Trade talks: India, US officials likely to meet next week
Updated : July 03, 2019 06:33 AM IST
This would be the first meeting on trade issues after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump in Japan at the sidelines of the G20 summit.
The trade talks between the two countries slowed down after the US rolled back export incentives from India under their GSP programme.
India too has imposed additional customs duties on 28 US products.
