Tourists stay away from Taj Mahal, other Indian attractions as anti-CAA protests flare

Updated : December 29, 2019 01:58 PM IST

India's tourism industry has been hit by a wave of violent anti-government protests against a new citizenship law that have rocked several cities this month, with at least seven countries issuing travel warnings.
Officials estimate about 200,000 domestic and international tourists cancelled or postponed their trip to the Taj Mahal in the past two weeks, one of the world's most popular tourist attractions.
The Taj Mahal attracts over 6.5 million tourists every year, generating nearly $14 million annually from entrance fees.
