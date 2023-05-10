For the Karnataka Election 2023, the Today’s Chanakya Exit poll 2023 predicted the grand old party to win 120 seats. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a robust campaign, the BJP is poised for a potential return to power, while the Congress sets its sights on a formidable comeback leading up to the 2024 Assembly polls. As per the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 66 percent was recorded until 5 pm.

As polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday evening, most of the exit polls gave an edge to the Congress party. While India Today-Axis My India exit poll said Congress is expected to secure between 122 to 140 seats, News24-Today’s Chanakya exit poll has projected that the grand old party will win 120 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on May 13. Here's what seat projections from Today's Chanakya poll look like:

Here are some of the key highlights from Today's Chanakya Exit poll:

Chanakya claimed that 40 percent of the voters exercised their franchise on the issue of corruption while 26 percent of the votes were based on political parties and candidates.

Voting pattern influences:

Political Party & Candidate - 26 percent

Development - 19 percent

Corruption - 40 percent

Local Issues - 6 percent

Any other - 4 percent

The Chanakya poll also highlighted how major caste is moving in this election.

Most polls have given JD(S) 20-odd seats, predicting it to hold the pivotal role of kingmaker in the Karnataka assembly. The party had won 37 seats in the 2018 elections.

Karnataka stands as the only southern state where the BJP has successfully formed a government. The state, since the 1970s, has never re-elected an incumbent government to power for a full five-year term.