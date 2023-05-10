English
Karnataka election 2023 | Clear majority for Congress, predicts Today's Chanakya exit polls

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 10, 2023

For the Karnataka Election 2023, the Today’s Chanakya Exit poll 2023 predicted the grand old party to win 120 seats. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a robust campaign, the BJP is poised for a potential return to power, while the Congress sets its sights on a formidable comeback leading up to the 2024 Assembly polls. As per the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 66 percent was recorded until 5 pm.

As polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday evening, most of the exit polls gave an edge to the Congress party. While India Today-Axis My India exit poll said Congress is expected to secure between 122 to 140 seats, News24-Today’s Chanakya exit poll has projected that the grand old party will win 120 seats.

The results of the election will be declared on May 13. Here's what seat projections from Today's Chanakya poll look like:
X