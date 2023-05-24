PM Modi News Live Updates: 'Our ties have entered T20 mode,' says PM on deepening relations with Australia

PM Modi shares new video showing glimpses of his Australia visit
PM Modi said in a tweet that talks with Australian PM Anthony Albanese were comprehensive and wide-ranging. "This is our sixth meeting in the last one year, indicative of the warmth in the India-Australia friendship. In cricketing terminology- we are firmly in T-20 mode!" he tweeted.
PM Modi meets Governor General of Australia David Hurley, discuss bilateral ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Governor General of Australia David Hurley on Wednesday. Both the leaders discussed the people-to-people connection between the two countries and the strengthening of long-standing bilateral partnership. PM Modi met Hurley after he held wide-ranging talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, news agency PTI reported.
PM Modi News Live Updates: PM Modi, Anthony Albanese talks about attack on temples in Australia
The issues of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements also featured in the talks between PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Indian prime minister said that Albanese assured him "he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also." Read more here