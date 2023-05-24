English
PM Modi News Live Updates: 'Our ties have entered T20 mode,' says PM on deepening relations with Australia

By CNBCTV18.com  May 24, 2023 9:40 AM IST (Updated)
After holding talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Governor General of Australia David Hurley on Wednesday. On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed a well-attended diaspora event at the Qudos Bank Arena along with his Australian counterpart. Stay tuned to CNBVTV18.com live blog for all the breaking news today here.

PM Modi shares new video showing glimpses of his Australia visit

PM Modi said in a tweet that talks with Australian PM Anthony Albanese were comprehensive and wide-ranging. "This is our sixth meeting in the last one year, indicative of the warmth in the India-Australia friendship. In cricketing terminology- we are firmly in T-20 mode!" he tweeted.

May 24, 2023 10:03 AM

PM Modi tweets after meeting Governor General David Hurley

"Delighted to meet Governor General David Hurley and discuss India-Australia relations. Stronger ties between our nations will contribute towards building a better planet," Modi said in a tweet.

May 24, 2023 9:40 AM

PM Modi meets Governor General of Australia David Hurley, discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Governor General of Australia David Hurley on Wednesday. Both the leaders discussed the people-to-people connection between the two countries and the strengthening of long-standing bilateral partnership. PM Modi met Hurley after he held wide-ranging talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, news agency PTI reported.

May 24, 2023 9:38 AM

PM Modi News Live Updates: PM Modi, Anthony Albanese talks about attack on temples in Australia

The issues of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements also featured in the talks between PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Indian prime minister said that Albanese assured him "he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also." Read more here

May 24, 2023 9:37 AM
X