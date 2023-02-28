homepolitics NewsTMC's Twitter account hacked, display picture and name changed

TMC's Twitter account hacked, display picture and name changed

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 9:25:44 AM IST (Updated)

The display picture and the name of the TMC's Twitter account was changed to "Yuga Labs".

The official Twitter account of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was hacked on Tuesday. The display picture of the party's social media account was changed. Even the name of the All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter account was changed to ‘Yuga Labs’.

Recommended Articles

View All

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments

Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert

Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


(Screenshot of TMC official Twitter account)
TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien took to Twitter to inform that the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.
"The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised. "We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O'Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 7:56 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

TMCTwitter

Previous Article

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Next Article

Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP