TMC's Twitter account hacked, display picture and name changed

The display picture and the name of the TMC's Twitter account was changed to "Yuga Labs".
The official Twitter account of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was hacked on Tuesday. The display picture of the party's social media account was changed. Even the name of the All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter account was changed to ‘Yuga Labs’.
TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien took to Twitter to inform that the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.
"The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised. "We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O'Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 7:56 AM IST
