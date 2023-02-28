English
TMC's Twitter account hacked, display picture and name changed

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 7:58:47 AM IST (Updated)

The display picture of the TMC's Twitter account was changed and even the display handle was changed to "Yuga Labs".

The official Twitter account of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was hacked on Tuesday. The display picture of the party's social media account was changed and even the display handle was changed to "Yuga Labs".

(Screenshot of TMC official Twitter account) (Screenshot of TMC official Twitter account)
(This is a developing story)
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 7:56 AM IST
    X